Kenyan teen golfer wins Croatian Junior event

Leo Zurovac

Leo Zurovac showing off the trophy he won in Croatia over the weekend.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • During the first round, Zurovac, who last month won the Kenya Junior Stroke Play championship and the Limuru Open Junior Championship, shot a round of 66, and followed it with a second round 69 and eventually fired 70 in the closing round to beat the field of 72 juniors drawn from various countries.
  • The second and third placed players had posted 208 gross, while the third placed player had a score of 209. 

Kenya Junior Strokeplay champion Leo Zurovac over the weekend added another trophy in his growing collection of national golf titles.

