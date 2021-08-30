Kenyan team for World International Pairs selected

Dennis Maara

Limuru Golf Club's Dennis Maara follows his chip from 18th hole during Round One of Tannahill Shield tournament on March 30, 2018 at Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • They beat Kericho’s Erick Mutai and Julius Rono and another Sigona pair of Jay Varia and Grutej Phull by two points, as the two pairs posted 47 points each to book the remaining two slots in the all expenses paid for trip to Portugal for the World finals to be held at the Pinheiros Altos Golf Course/Dona Filipa Hotel in Algarve from October 26 to 30.
  • A total of 65 pairs had qualified for the national finals from 13 clubs namely Royal, Sigona, Muthaiga, Nyanza, Limuru, Railway, Nyeri, Vet Lab, Karen and Thika Sports Club.

Sigona Golf Club’s Kush Shah and Chand Shah will lead Kenya’s team to Portugal for the World International Pairs grand finale to take place in October.

