Kenyan pros find the going tough in Cote D’Ivoire Open

From left: Professional golfers Matthew Omondi, Jacob Okello, Dismas Indiza, Edwin Mudanyi, Samuel Njoroge, Kenya Tourism Board CEO Betty Radier, Pros Rizwan Charania, Greg Snow, Erick Ooko, David Wakhu and John Wangai at KTB’s sponsorship announcement at the Nairobi National Park on March 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

  • Chinhoi, a member of Safari Tour and current Uganda Open champion, also posted one over 73 in the final round with Nigerian Andrew Oche Odoh just a shot behind on 10 under par 278.
  • A total of 67 players had entered the tournament where only the top 30 players after the second round managed to make the cut.

Kenya’s John Wangai and Edwin Mudanyi tied in 20th place during the weekend’s 21st edition of the Cote D’Ivoire Open at the par 72 President Golf Club course in Yammousoukro.

