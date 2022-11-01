Kenyan duo impress as Sir Nick Faldo tourney tees off

Kenya’s Daniel Kiragu and Channelle Wangari Tuesday tied in 25th as the 2022 Sir Nick Faldo golf series got underway at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club course in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Scotland’s Jamie Mann took a one shot lead with eight under par.

Kiragu started his round well picking up an eagle at the third hole after starting with a bogey at the opening hole, another bogey at the fifth and a birdie at the eighth to finish the nine well. He however made a double bogey seven at the 10th, and another bogey at the 12th though he finished with two birdies at the 14th and 17th for two over par 73.

Wangari double-bogeyed the seventh and a single one at the ninth which also included a birdie and an eagle to also finish the opening round on 73. It was however a tough day for the other two players Krish Shah and Faith Ontune as they shot rounds of 77 and 78 gross to finish in 46th and 50th places.

Meanwhile at the top the Scottish Mann who birdied the second, an eagle at the third, and sixth and a birdie at the seventh, and at the 13th, 17th and 18th for a brilliant eight under par, just a shot better than Taiwan’s Ting Wei Chang and Ana Dawson from the Isle Of Man. The two players shot seven under par.

A total of 57 players are taking part in the tournament where besides Kenya and hosts the United Arab Emirates, other countries are the United Kingdom, Scotland, Spain, Slovakia, Ireland, Lithuania, Latvia, Wales, Sweden, USA, France, India, Japan, and Taiwan.