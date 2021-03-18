Kenyan amateur golfers turn to local clubs for action

New Ruiru sports club chairman Peter Mwaura. He is the youngest to be elected chairman of the club.

Photo credit: Larry Ngala | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In all, a field of 200 golfers was drawn for the one-day event where Mwaura who was elected club chairman last July after serving for two years as the captain.
  • The list also includes handicap three Ben Omondi.who has been going through a dry spell though capable of producing a winning score if he is in good form.

With this year’s Magical Kenya Open being a closed event, local amateur golfers remain at their respective clubs this weekend for their club competitions, with the Ruiru Sports Club course hosting the highlight of the weekend, the KCB Bank Kenya-sponsored Chairman's Prize 2020.

