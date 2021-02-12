Kenya to stage another European Tour-sanctioned tourney

It is now official, Kenya will stage a second European Tour sanctioned tournament besides the Magical Kenya Open next month.

The second event to be known as the Kenya Savannah Classic has already been added in the 2021 European Tour International schedule according to a press release issued late on Friday evening.

New event forms double-header with the Magical Kenya Open and will be played back-to-back from March 23 – March 26. The Magical Kenya Open, whose 2020 event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is set for March 18 to 21, meaning the players will have only a one-day break.

“The European Tour today added a new tournament, the Kenya Savannah Classic, to its 2021 International Schedule. The €1million, 72- hole stroke play event will also take at Karen Country Club, in Nairobi," Kenya's Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said in a statement.

Both tournaments will be played under the auspices of the European Tour’s health strategy, which will be aligned with Kenyan Government guidance. Keith Pelley, the European Tour’s Chief Executive, said: “The addition of the Kenya Savannah Classic to our 2021 schedule offers vital playing opportunities for our members, while having two consecutive tournaments at Karen Country Club follows our strategy of playing in geographical clusters to reduce travelling as much as possible at the moment."

“We are therefore grateful to the Kenyan Government, Kenya Open Golf Limited and Karen Country Club for their support, and after the postponement of the Magical Kenya Open in 2020, we look forward to visiting Kenya for two consecutive weeks this March.”

Peter Kanyago, the Chairman of the Kenya Open Golf Limited, said: “We were disappointed not to be able to play the Magical Kenya Open last year after it became a full European Tour event in 2019, but as we continue to prepare for this year’s tournament, we are now also very pleased to add a second event, the Kenya Savannah Classic."

“These two consecutive events at Karen Country Club will extend the proud tradition of professional tournament golf in our country, which dates back to the late-1960s, and we look forward to once again showcasing Kenya to an international television audience.”

Both events will offer the same prize fund and the same 2,000 points towards the “Race to Dubai’’ series.

The Kenya Open was first played in 1967 and has been won by some of golf’s most notable names, including Seve Ballesteros (1978), Ian Woosnam (1986), Christy O’Connor Jnr (1990) and Trevor Immelman (2000).

It became a European Challenge Tour event in 1991 and then a full European Tour event in 2019, when Italy’s Guido Migliozzi claimed the title by one shot.

The Kenya Savannah Classic will be the 16th new event created by the European Tour since its resumption last July following a three-month suspension of tournament golf due to the coronavirus pandemic. It also restores the 2021 Race to Dubai to 42 tournaments following the cancellation of the Oman Open.