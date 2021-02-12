Kenya to stage another European Tour-sanctioned tourney

President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) dress the 2019 Kenya Open winner Guido Migliozzi with a Maroon Jacket on March 18, 2019 at Karen Country Club.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Kenya Savannah Classic will be the 16th new event created by the European Tour since its resumption last July following a three-month suspension of tournament golf due to the coronavirus pandemic.
  • It also restores the 2021 Race to Dubai to 42 tournaments following the cancellation of the Oman Open.

It is now official, Kenya will stage a second European Tour sanctioned tournament besides the Magical Kenya Open next month.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.