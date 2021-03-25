Kenya Open winner Harding now takes the lead in Savannah Classic

Justin Harding follows the progress of his shot from the third hole during the third round of the Kenya Savannah Classic at Karen on March 25, 2021.

  • He leads a group of six players all of them on 14 under par including two other South Africans Daniel van Tonder and Darren Fichardt.

Magical Kenya Open champion Justin Harding jumped to the top of the leaderboard going into Friday's final round of the Kenya Savannah Classic at the par 71 Karen Country Club course.

