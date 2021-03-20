Kenya Open: South Africa’s Harding fires his way to the top

South Africa’s Justin Harding made his intentions of winning the Magical Kenya Open clearly known after a third round 64 which pushed him to the top of the leaderboard with a two shots lead, going into Sunday’s final round at the par 71 Karen Country Club course.

From Stellenborch Golf Club in the Boland district of Cape Town, Harding - who started the day tying in third with three other players - went straight to the business of the day with first hole birdie which was followed by two others at the third and sixth.

It is however the eagle two at the par four-10th which signalled the day’s success as Harding picked two successive birdies at the 11th and 12th, dropped one shot at the 13th, the only bogey of the day, but closed with a birdie at the par four-18th for the day’s seven under and a three rounds total of 16 under par 197.

“I played pretty good to be fair. I hit it solidly the first 12 holes and managed to make a couple of putts. I holed a wedge on ten which was an added bonus. Then after that I had my usual struggles on the 13th through the 17th and managed to roll in a good putt on the 18th to give myself a bit of an extra boost," said Harding, who has tried several times to capture the Magical Kenya Open title without success.

"I'll give it my best effort. The golf course lends itself to a bunch of birdies. If you execute your golf shots and roll in a couple of putts you can certainly post a score. As you can see today, there are a couple of guys that went really deep."

"It's just a matter of really taking advantage of the par fives and a couple of the driveable par fours and at the end of the day just being one shot better than the next guy. You've got to play it hole by hole. Two shots ahead, you'll probably find that by the time I tee off I'm not going to be leading. It's just going to be a matter of executing plans and trying to get over the line."

Meanwhile, American Johannes Veerman produced a magnificent bogey-free round of nine under par 62, so far the lowest in the tournament, to join his compatriot Kurt Kitayama on three rounds total of 14 under par 199.

Veerman picked up five birdies at the first nine’s second, fourth, sixth, seventh and ninth, then added more birdies at the 11th 12th and at the 16th and 17th for his magnificent nine under par 62, to join fellow American Kurt Kitayama in the hunt for the Magical Kenya Open title.

The two, who tied in second place on 14 under par 199, are probably the biggest threat to Harding in addition to players like Australia’s Scott Hend, Colum Hill of Scotland and a new-comer on the leader board Jean Baptiste-Gonnet of France.

“I've been hitting it well all week so I just knew that if I could get it right on the putting greens that I could score a low one today. This course is tough but if you hit it well there's a lot of birdies you can make - some driveable par fours, all the par fives are reachable - if you can get the flat stick rolling you can go deep," said Veerman.

"I spent a lot of time just grooving my stroke down, trying to get the speed right and trying to get it down."

On the other hand, Kitayama bogeyed the 16th hole but before that, he had collected enough birdies, three in each nine to close the day on five under par 66 and an aggregate of 199.

Australian Scott Hend meanwhile eagled the sixth then birdied the seventh and ninth but dropped two back to back shots at the 10th and 11th but birdied the17th for the day’s 68, to tie for the second place with the two Americans on 199.

“The back nine today was a little bit average again but it’s only Saturday, and the leader on Saturday doesn’t necessarily lead on Sunday. I just need to be in position at the turn and come home hard," Hend said.

Winding up the third round on his own in fifth place and still with a fine chance of striking to the top in the final round, was Scotland’s Calum Hill who shot four under par 67 for a total of 200.

It was not a good day for Samuel Njoroge, the only surviving Kenyan in the tournament, as he shot three over par 74 for a total of one over 214 though he still has a good chance of moving up depending how he plays in Sunday’s final round.

“Today it was a bit tough, I wasn’t putting well all day. But I expect tomorrow to be a bit better than today, I plan to approach it a bit differently. I’m going to practice now on my short game so that I can improve. I did not make any birdies, my putting was not good at all but I hope to make seven or eight birdies tomorrow," said Njoroge, who is featuring in the open for the first time as a professional.

Leaderboard

Justin Harding (RSA) 66, 67, 64= 197

Johannes Veerman (USA) 68, 69, 62= 199

Kurt Kitayama (USA) 67, 66, 66= 199

Scot Hend (Aus) 67, 64, 68= 199

Calum Hill (Sco) 65, 68, 67= 200

Jean-Batiste Gonnet (Fra) 68, 68, 66= 202

Jayden Schaper (RSA) 68, 70, 65= 203

Bernd Ritthammer (Ger) 65, 71, 67= 203

Guido Migliozzi (Ita) 71, 65, 67= 203

Garrick Huggo (RSA) 67, 68, 68=203

Dean Burmester (RSA) 68, 64,71= 203