Kenya Open: South Africa’s Harding fires his way to the top

South African Justin Harding follows the path of his birdie putt at the par-4, 18th green on the third round of the 2021 Magical Kenya Open presented by Johnnie Walker on March 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • From Stellenborch Golf Club in the Boland district of Cape Town, Harding - who started the day tying in third with three other players - went straight to the business of the day with first hole birdie which was followed by two others at the third and sixth.

South Africa’s Justin Harding made his intentions of winning the Magical Kenya Open clearly known after a third round 64 which pushed him to the top of the leaderboard with a two shots lead, going into Sunday’s final round at the par 71 Karen Country Club course.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. MMUST stun Mwamba as KCB, Kabras collect routine wins

  2. Finally, Kenya Open action goes live for Sunday’s finale

  3. Black Mamba thump Thika in handball league

  4. City Stars hold Tusker in four-goal thriller

  5. Drama, goals galore as Bandari and Wazito share spoils at Kasarani

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.