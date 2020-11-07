Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kenya’s only deaf golfer Makokha is a man on mission

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • For  one who started playing the game barely three years ago with no golf kit of his own, the 29-year-old player who lost hearing at an early age following a fall from a tree has achieved many firsts
  • He became the first amateur golfer to qualify for 2021 Magical Kenya Open Championship, having won the 2020 Kenya Amateur Match Play Championship against able-bodied opponents
  • He credits his steady rise to support from fellow golfers, particularly his Vet Lab club mate Kihara and Railway’s Njoroge


Kenya Amateur Match Play golf champion Isaac Makokha is not in any hurry to turn professional, not until he has prepared well for the paid ranks.

