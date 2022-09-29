Kenya moves into third in All Africa Team Golf Championship

Kenya’s national golf team moved back to third place going into Friday’s fourth and final round of the 2022 All Africa Team Golf Championship at El Gouna Golf Club in Hurghada Egypt.

During the third round, team captain Dennis Maara shot three under par 69 while Michael Karanga and Adel Balala shot one under par each to bring the team total to five under par.

During his round, Maara made four birdies at the outward nine but against three bogeys.

While at the back nine, Maara from Limuru Country Club here at home carded a bogey-free back nine which included two birdies.

On the other hand, Balala had a total of seven birdies which should given him a low score if he did not double bogey a hole and four single bogeys which could only enable him a one under par 71, same with Karanga who made four birdies but against three bogeys.

It was however not a fine outing for John Lejirmah a who picked two double bogeys and a number of single bogeys with only two birdies for the day, for a poor 77.

Meanwhile, Tunisia dropped to fourth place on three under par total and still with a chance to capture a third place finish depending on how the Kenyans perform in the final round.

But maintaining its leading position, was the on-form Morocco who increased their lead to six shots from the defending champions South Africa.

The fired rounds of 69, 68 and 67 for a total of 29 under par, and they seems to be in for a historical victory against the South Africans who have dominated the event since its inauguration in 2001.