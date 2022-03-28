Kenya in fourth place as Africa Junior Golf Challenge tees off

Kenya's junior team was lying fourth at the close of day one in this year's All Africa Junior Golf Challenge at the Palm Hills Golf Course, in Giza, Cairo, Egypt Monday.

Led by Muthaiga's Njoroge Kibugu, the Kenyan team posted a total 239 gross ahead of hosts Egypt on 243, just a shot better than Uganda on 244.

Njoroge who started off well, saw his chances of finishing on an under par score when he picked up an eight on the par four-fourth, before he dropped a couple of other shots elsewhere to eventually finish on four over par 76.

Of the other players, Andrew Wahome shot eight over par, and Krish Beiju Shah was on 11 over par.

Individually, Kibugu was placed sixth with South African Pascal Gunther having shot six under par 66 to steer his team to a leading score of 213, ahead of Morocco, who posted 228, just a shot better than Zimbabwe.

Kenyan girls team of Belinda Wanjiru, Allyssa Jamal and Bianca Ngecu was also lying fourth out of the nine teams with a score of 260, with South Africa leading on 218.

Kenyan team coach Njuguna Ngugi said the course was tough, with lots of wind and a lot of water in play.