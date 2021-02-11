Kenya bids for second European Tour event

There is a possibility of a second European Tour golf tournament in Kenya this year though the Kenya Open Golf Limited is still negotiating with the Tour on when the event should take place.

But if it eventually happens, Karen Country Club which has been the venue of the Magical Kenya Open whose 2021 edition is due on March 18, and which marks its second year as a European Tour event, will also host the second tournament.

Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) chairman Peter Kanyago gave the hint during the prize-giving ceremony of the Safari Tour eighth leg at Muthaiga Golf Club on Wednesday. “We are currently holding talks with the European Tour and it is my belief that a second European Tour in Kenya is possible this year,’’ said Kanyago who at the same time said arrangements for this year’s Magical Kenya Open have been completed and that just like it was announced earlier, this year’s Open will be a closed event.

“It is unfortunate that this year we will not have spectators, though we have a VIP tent while Karen members can watch the event from the balcony of the club house,’’ said Kanyago who said the 15 professionals who will participate in the Open will be known after the ninth and final leg of the Safari Tour at Karen Country Club which will begin with the Pro-Am next Saturday.

Out of the 15 players, three will be those from the other African countries such as Uganda, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi and Rwanda.

Currently the top 12 Kenyans are Greg Snow, Dismas Indiza, Simon Ngige, David Wakhu, Eric Ooko, Samuel Njoroge, John Wangai, Justus Madoya, Edwin Mudanyi, Mathew Omondi, Jacob Okello and the winner of the eighth leg at Muthaiga Golf Club Mohit Mediratta.

It is however the top six who are assured of a place in the Open while the rest will have to fight it out for points at the Karen event next week. Leading the foreign players is Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi, who is followed in second place by Deo Akope of Uganda, Philip Kasozi also from Uganda, Nigeria’s Andrew Odoh, Alloys Nsabimana of Rwanda, and Zambia’s Dayne Moore.

At the same time Kanyago said the 2021/22 Safari Tour series will start in May with an increased number of events. This year the Tour had only nine tournaments including the Uganda Open, but there will be 12 events in 2021/22. He however said more details will be announced soon.

NCBA Series

Meanwhile the newly launched NCBA amateur golf series enters its second leg at the Vet Lab Sports Club where a big field was drawn to battle it out for a good list of prizes which include special prizes for staff of NCBA bank.

This weekend’s tournament comes two weeks after the first leg held at Thika Sports Club. And with the national events taking a break this weekend until the next weekend of Muthaiga Open which is being sponsored this year by Turf Machinery and Irrigation limited, most of Vet Lab’s leading amateurs will be in action on Saturday.

Elsewhere, the country’s leading lady golfers will be at Royal Nairobi Golf Club for the Ladies Invitation which has received tremendous support from multiple sponsors such as JTL, UAP Old Mutual, Sanlam, Britam, ABSA, Crown Paints, and Coca Cola.

On the other hand, Ruiru Sports Club will be the venue of the ladies medal which is being sponsored by Kericho Gold while away in Kakamega, it will be Johnnie Walker and Robert Kennedy Okongo Foundation Valentine Day which has attracted players from as far away as Nandi Bears, Kericho, and Nyanza Golf Club.

Among those drawn include the long-hitting Dismas Indiza who lost the Safari Tour title at Muthaiga Golf Club to Sigona’s Mohit Mediratta on a three-way play-off.