Kenya and Zimbabwe juniors shine in NCBA junior tourney

The NCBA Kenya Invitational Junior Tournament came to a thrilling conclusion, showcasing exceptional talent among the participating junior golfers over the three-day event that commenced last Friday.

Organized by U.S. Kids Golf in collaboration with the Junior Golf Foundation Kenya and sponsored by NCBA Bank, the inaugural tournament featured over 120 junior golfers from Kenya and various parts of the world including Argentina, Austria, Belgium, China, Ghana, India, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zimbabwe.

Leading in the Boys 15-18 years was Tanaka Ashley of Zimbabwe who secured the championship title with an impressive score of six over-par 222 made up of rounds of 70, 78, and 74.

Tawana Mangone, also from Zimbabwe, finished second with a total of 17 over-par 233, while Kenya’s Kevin Anyien finished third on 235 gross.

Ewan Widor from Austria emerged victorious in the Boys 13-14 years with a final score of 14 over-par 230 after a playoff with Kenyan Tsevi Soni.

Boys 12 Years division saw Munesu Chimhini from Zimbabwe claiming the top spot with an outstanding total of nine 225 after beating Austrian Sean Widor in a playoff. Kenya’s Aidan Gachora secured the third position with rounds of 79, 83, 84.

Meanwhile, Shuhan Peng of Kenya took the Boys 11 Years category with a score of 270 gross. The 10 years division title went to Adam Nesbitt of Kenya on 228, while another Kenyan junior Ishan Patel won the nine years category on 245 gross.

Kenyan boys also won the eight, seven and six years division through Paren Reel, James Tino Macakiage and Surya Bongu respectively.

In the girls section, Kenya’s Sanjana Sharma took the title with rounds of 82, 86, 97, ahead of Tatiana Genevieve on 90, 87, 94 gross. The 13 to 14 category winner was Zimbabwe’s Miriam Masiya on some impressive scores 76, 74, 81.

Kenya’s Audrey Gachora secured second spot with rounds of 79, 82, 80, and another Kenyan Rohini Shah came in third with rounds of 86, 81, 81.

The 11 to 12 years title went to Kanana Muthomi on 81, 73 and 76, winning ahead of Sophia Nesbitt on 85, 81, and 85. Meanwhile, Ashley Muyela also from Kenya took the nine to 10 years category title on 41, 42,and 42 while in the last category (eight years) it was Irene Asiyo who emerged the winner.

Speaking during the tournament’s prize-giving ceremony on Sunday, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said:

"We are thrilled to witness the conclusion of the inaugural NCBA Kenya Invitational Junior Tournament, an event that has not only showcased the exceptional talent of young golfers but also reaffirmed our commitment to nurturing and supporting the growth of junior golf. The remarkable performances over the past three days have been a testament to the dedication and passion of these budding athletes and we are proud as NCBA to have supported this event. We look forward to witnessing the continued success of these promising young golfers on their journey to new heights."

At Limuru Country Club, Vincent Muthiani took the overall title in the Captain's Prize 2023 - Renaldo D'Souza tournament with a score of 40 beating Kuziya Kwashe on countback. The gross title went to Solomon Mumbi on 36, while taking the A division men was James Kimani with a score of 34 points.

In B division, Robert Hacga carded 39 points to win by one point from Dominic Chege.