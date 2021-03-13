Prime

Kenneth Mwige: Why Vision 2030 is backing golfers

Vision 2030 Secretariat Director General Kenneth Mwige follows the flight of his tee at Ngong Race Course on March 11, 2021 during a ceremony where Vision 2030 launched their sponsorship ahead of Kenya Open and Savannah Classic.

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Director General believes sponsoring a young golfer has the potential to have greater impact than what most marketing managers usually dwell on
  • From the look of it, Vision 2030 is in it for the long haul, certainly as part of a well-crafted and thought-out development programme in which sport is an integral element

The gleeful smiles on faces of professional golfers at the Golf Park on Ngong Racecourse last Thursday as they received sponsorship cheques for the Magical Kenya Open from Vision 2030 Director General Kenneth Mwige told the story.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.