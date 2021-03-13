Kenneth Mwige: Why Vision 2030 is backing golfers

The gleeful smiles on faces of professional golfers at the Golf Park on Ngong Racecourse last Thursday as they received sponsorship cheques for the Magical Kenya Open from Vision 2030 Director General Kenneth Mwige told the story.

Just what the doctor ordered!

After years of struggling to prepare for the annual ritual, Kenyan professional golfers now head into the European Tour’s fairways and greens (hopefully not bunkers) at Karen Country Club with a spring in their step.

Vision 2030 Director General Kenneth Mwige during an interview with Nation Sport at Ngong Race Course on March 11, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

On Thursday, Mwige presented cheques worth Sh3 million to 15 Kenyan pros and extended the generosity to three other players — Andrew Odoh of Nigeria, Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi and Uganda’s Philip Kasozi.

A no-brainer

For Mwige, it was a no-brainer.

And it was not just the visibility that Vision 2030 would get, but more so the role his organisation would play in getting a Kenyan close to, if not onto, the podium.

Muthaiga's Greg Snow follows the flight of his tee at Ngong Race Course on March 11, 2021 during a ceremony where Vision 2030 launched their sponsorship ahead of Kenya Open and Savannah Classic. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group



I recall joining my colleague and golf journalism legend Larry Ngala in the huge crowd that followed Jacob Okello’s near miss at the 1998 Kenya Open at Muthaiga.

Okello came closest to being the first Kenyan winner of the Open when he forced a play-off against Argentina’s Ricaldo Gonzalez, losing in the third, sudden-death hole to the man from Rosario, the birth-place of football legend Lionel Messi.

Okello shot two-under-par 69 for a four-round total of 12-under-par 272, forcing the play-off against Gonzalez who, needing par in the final round to win, had dropped a shot in the final hole, prompting the dramatic play-off.

The pair played par at the 13th, the first play-off hole, and then both birdied the second play-off hole at the 18th.

Back to the 13th once more, Gonzalez kept his nerve for par with Okello pushing his tee shot wide and chipping nervously to drop what is probably the most regrettable shot of his life.

Royal Golf Club's Erick Ooko follows the flight of his tee at Ngong Race Course on March 11, 2021 during a ceremony where Vision 2030 launched their sponsorship ahead of Kenya Open and Savannah Classic. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

It is such scenes that Mwige wishes revisited — Kenyans knocking on the door for the green jacket never worn before by a home player.

Mwige, himself an avid golfer and former captain at Nyali, wonders why Kenyan corporates are not investing in players like Okello, whose potential has hardly scratched the surface.

“This is great exposure that our pros need and we need to support them to do well not just in the Magical Kenya Open, but elsewhere they go,” Mwige said at Thursday’s ceremony.

On Thursday, each pro player received a cheque of Sh140,000 — Sh50,000 for each for the Magical Kenyan Open and the Kenyan Savannah Classic, and Sh40,000 as part of caddie fees for the two tournaments.

Also, the best placed three players will receive Sh250,000, Sh200,000 and Sh100,000 each, respectively.

“It’s a great investment for the country, and I am therefore asking our corporates, through their marketing managers, to consider supporting the golfers.

“Kenya is a sports giant and that is why Vision 2030 takes into account the crucial role sport plays in overall national development. This is outlined in the Social Pillar of Vision 2030 which seeks to harness sports for enhanced socio-economic development.”

Mwige argues that with the Magical Kenya Open’s profile having steadily risen from the European Challenge Tour to the main European Tour, equally, corporates need to show more interest with a guarantee of good returns on their investment.

“This year, in a very strange twist of circumstances, we find that we have two, back-to-back European Tour events happening in Kenya in the month of March.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity for branding and building the brand, Brand Kenya, which is being done by the Kenya Tourism Board and Magical Kenya,” Mwige said in an interview on the sidelines of Thursday’s ceremony.

“But it also offers a great opportunity to focus on the players. For a long time I’ve had the feeling that we focus a lot on the ‘big ticket’ items — the venue, the logistical items, bringing in players and thinking about their welfare. But we felt very strongly at Vision 2030 that we should focus on the people who make it happen — the actual players themselves.

“Just like our marathon runners: We all know about Kipchoge, about Kipsang, about Kimetto. They are very famous out there, but any of these top athletes, apart from, perhaps, Kipchoge, can easily walk the streets of Nairobi the whole day and nobody will recognise them. There are a lot of branding opportunities being lost here and we came in to set a good example to Kenya’s corporates — pick up our promising young golfers and support them, invest in them.

“Even if they don’t make it all the way to where you want, you will have done a lot of good CSR in the process, and there’s a lot of exposure you will get, especially in the world of golf.”

Vision 2030’s sponsorship is not only focusing on the players, but also the caddies.

“We have provided Sh5,000 per round for every caddie, so that the caddies are also facilitated and we also don’t want to see our golfers, on whom we pin so much hopes, struggling to get to venues, struggling to pay caddies, struggling to pay taxes…” the DG observes.

“I have witnessed players going to play at the Kenya Open struggling to identify themselves at the gates of Muthaiga and Karen… You are going to tee off and you have a watchman raising your temperatures to a quarrel, and you’re expected to go and tee off and make the cut!

“These are some of the small friction points, nuisances and irritations which we want to remove from the life of a professional golf player.

“Anyone who plays golf knows that the mental aspect is almost 90 per cent of the game. Everyone has skill, but it is the mental part of the game that counts most.”

Mwige believes sponsoring a young golfer has the potential to have greater impact than what most marketing managers at corporates dwell on in template fashion.

“Look at what is going to happen in the month of March. My Vision 2030 logo is going to be seen by 900 million people around the world. I should be paying $3 million for that privilege, or something like that.

“This is what I want finance directors and marketing directors to see. Even if next year we have one event, it’s about 500 million people watching your brand! It’s priceless!”

Mwige’s appeal also goes to individual philanthropists. “Just this morning, there’s a gentleman who has gifted a player with a driver and a 3-wood, brand new from the shop!,” he noted.

“Our players have the talent, all they need is that little extra support to make them shine at the highest level. That’s why I’m specifically encouraging marketing departments and commercial directors to look at the branding and sponsorship value for some of these events with new eyes.”

Vision 2030 Director General Kenneth Mwige signs a dummy cheque at Ngong Race Course on March 11, 2021 when Vision 2030 launched their sponsorship ahead of Kenya Open and Savannah Classic. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Conveyor belt

Mwige sees sport as very much down Vision 2030’s alley and a key driver towards achieving the vision, stressing the need to invest in sports development programmes right from the grassroots and junior ranks.

“We need to have a conveyor belt of tomorrow’s stars… all countries that succeed have a conveyor belt. You don’t just sit and wait for a black swan event, someone who’s talented just bursting into the scene. If you look at the sporting giants in the world, they have talent development programmes all the way from primary school…”

From the look of it, Vision 2030 is in it for the long haul, certainly as part of a well-crafted and thought-out development programme in which sport is integral.

The DG concludes with a plea: “We are hosting two European Tour events and we are expecting our players to play well. How? They don’t play well on good wishes. We need to come up and support these players.”

Hopefully, from their new-found Vision 2030 sponsorship, Kenyan pros will go for the jugular at Karen this week, with Okello and Dismas Indiza, both 52 years old, leading Kenya’s charge in the 52nd Kenya Open, hoping 52 will indeed be the lucky number that, finally, produces a Kenyan winner! Good luck guys.