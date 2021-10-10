Ndege wins Diani leg of NCBA Series

Ken Ndege (right) winner of the Leisure Lodge Golf Resort leg of the NCBA Golf series receives his trophy from NCBA Group's Director of Retail Banking, Tirus Mwithiga on October 9, 2021. 

  • Ndege finished the day three points better than club-mate, Toni Venturini, who posted 35 points to claim men’s prize ahead of Sven Kampa who ended the round with 34 points
  • Among the guests, Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Gurbux Singh was crowned the winner with 34 points, as NCBA’s Group Director for Retail Banking, Tirus Mwithiga, emerged best among the bank’s staff
  • The Leisure Lodge event was the 17th on the 2021 NCBA Golf Series which attracted a field of 100 golfers

Home player Ken Ndege Saturday carded a round of 38 points at the par 72 Leisure Lodge Beach and Golf Resort golf course in Diani to claim the overall prize in the ongoing NCBA Golf Series. 

