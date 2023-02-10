KCB boost local pros ahead of final leg of Safari Tour series

The Kenya Open Golf Limited which runs the Safari Tour golf series on Friday received Sh1 million from Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) as an additional prize money for the final leg of the 2022/2023 Safari Tour which starts on Sunday at Muthaiga Golf Club’s par 71 course.

"We are grateful to KCB for the boost to the series particularly as the players embark on their final preparation for the forthcoming Magical Kenya Open, a DP World Tour event set for Muthaiga from March 9 to 12’," Njani Ndiritu, a KOGL Director and the Chairman of the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) said after receiving the cheque.

KCB Group Director Marketing and Communications, Rosalind Gichuru said: “Today’s announcement reaffirms our commitment to supporting the development of sports in this country. As you may all be aware, KCB Bank is not a stranger to supporting Kenyan sports. Our footprint in supporting different sport disciplines from athletics, football to golf and rugby dates many years back.”

“This final leg of the 2022/23 Safari Tour Golf series provides us with a great opportunity to support our local and regional professionals as they prepare to take on the 2023 Magical Kenya Open, later in March."

The Muthaiga leg will determine the Kenyans and regional players who will participate in the Magical Kenya Open.

The top eight Kenyans in the Order of Merit will book their tickets to the Open while the top two regional players will also be named after this event which comes follows the Karen leg.

This marks the second year that the brand will be supporting the region’s professional golfers through the Safari Tour, and comes right after the bank’s sponsorship of the 2023 Magical Kenya Ladies Open, which was held at Vipingo last weekend.