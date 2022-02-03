KBL pump Sh25.5 million to Magical Kenya Ladies Open

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), through its premium spirit brand of Johnnie Walker on Thursday announced a Sh25.5 million sponsorship towards the 2022 Magical Kenya Ladies Open.

The move will see the company secure rights to be the Official Alcoholic Beverages partner for the tournament.

Through its Johnnie Walker product range, KBL will provide a memorable experience to both the fans and players during the four-day Ladies European Tour (LET)-sanctioned tournament slated for February 10 to 13, at the European Tour ( PGA) certified Baobab Course at Vipingo Ridge, Kilifi County. The tournament is the only LET-sanctioned women's professional golf competition in the East African region.

Speaking during the sponsorship announcement, KBL Managing Director John Musunga said:

"We are delighted to be partnering with the Ladies European Tour for this year's Magical Kenya Ladies Open. This is part of our continued commitment towards supporting the growth of golf in the country, which is currently on an upward trajectory. Through this sponsorship, we aim to cement our relationship with the tournament, which has proven to be a premier ladies' competition in the region."

He further said that the company, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, will leverage the tournament to highlight the organisation's continued legacy on diversity and inclusion.

"As KBL, sports remain to be a key platform for us when it comes to not only interacting with our customers but also promoting the values that we believe in. As we celebrate the company's centenary milestone this year, we remain committed to promoting these values that have defined our 100 years of existence. We shall therefore be looking to leverage this tournament as a perfect platform for us to strengthen our continued advocacy for diversity and inclusivity, values we strongly believe in as a company," he added.

U.COM Event Managing Director Dirk Glittenberg said: "We are happy to once again welcome Kenya Breweries Limited through the Johnnie Walker brand as the official alcoholic beverage partner for the tournament. The sponsorship speaks to the company's commitment to supporting the sport of golf in the country. This sponsorship will be key to ensuring we deliver a memorable event this year."

"We have taken deliberate steps to ensure that the fans have a great time at the tournament as we shall have a village area for fans to interact, and we are sure to offer a memorable experience for all," he added.

Preparations are in top gear for the tournament, the first of 31 events lined up in the Ladies European Tour 2022 calendar. A Pro-Am event will precede the tournament on February 9, a day before the tournament's opening round at the continent's single PGA-accredited course.

The tournament, first held in 2019, will feature a field of 96 golfers drawn from 25 different countries who will battle it out for the largest share of the prize purse, which is set at €300,000 (Approximately Sh38.8 million).

Esther Henseleit from Germany, who won the maiden Magical Kenya Ladies Open in 2019, will be among the event's critical highlights alongside Lee-Anne Pace from South Africa, Julia Engstrom from Sweden, Sanna Nuutinen from Finland, Olivia Cowan from Germany, among others.