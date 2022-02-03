KBL pump Sh25.5 million to Magical Kenya Ladies Open

EABL Managing Director Jane Karuku

East African Breweries Limited Managing Director, Jane Karuku, in action at the Muthaiga Golf Club during a past event of the Safari Tour Golf Series. Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), through its premium spirit brand of Johnnie Walker on Thursday announced a Sh25.5 million sponsorship towards the 2022 Magical Kenya Ladies Open.

What you need to know:

  • The move will see the company secure rights to be the Official Alcoholic Beverages partner for the tournament
  • Through its Johnnie Walker product range, KBL will provide a memorable experience to both the fans and players during the four-day Ladies European Tour (LET)-sanctioned tournament slated for February 10 to 13
  • A Pro-Am event will precede the tournament on February 9, a day before the tournament's opening round at the continent's single PGA-accredited course

