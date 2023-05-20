Karioki wins NMG-sponsored Club Nite in Kisii

One of the leading golfers in the country Geoffrey Karioki produced an impressive four under par 67 gross for 40 points at the par 71 Kisii Sports Club course on Friday, to emerge the winner of the Nation Media Group-sponsored “Club-Nite”.

Playing off zero handicap, Karioki, a regular player in the Kenya Golf Championship (KAGC) series, took off with an easy birdie at the par five-first hole, parred the rest of the remaining holes, then birdied the 15th, 17th and 18th.

“I decided to skip the KAGC event in Njoro when I was told Nation was coming to Kisii, and I am glad I emerged as the winner, and I am looking forward to play in the grand finale if I am given the chance’’ said Karioki, who thanked the Nation Media Group and their partners Hyssop Properties for agreeing to support Kisii Sports Club.

“I am looking forward to another Nation Classic event next year so that I may have the opportunity to defend my title’’ added Karioki.

He won by two points from Elijah Simba who had posted 38 points.

Leading the ladies in the well organized event, was Christine Nyangena, who carded 39 points, while George Kihuria, the Nation Media Group’s Head of Circulation posted 89 gross for 25 points to win the staff prize win ahead of NMG board director Louis Otieno and yours truly.

Taking the prize for the juniors was 11-year-old Pendo Sang, who posted 23 points, while the nines went to Dismas Mokua on 20 points, and the long hitter Charles Aburi, a qualified USkids Golf coach, who carded 21 points.

Speaking on behalf of NMG board chairman Wilfred Kiboro, Otieno thanked the management of Kisii Sports Club for organizing the event well and the effort they have made to improve the condition of the golf course which is the only one in the South West region of the country.

“Though the Nation Classic has not been here despite having taken place annually for the past 38 years, we have today fulfilled the promise made last year in Kisumu by our chairman, and I want to assure you that we will be here for a full tournament next year,’’ said Otieno.

He urged residents of Kisii to support NMG by using the various products of the company.

“NMG has embarked on a digitalisation programme to give you our clients the best products, and also offer you the opportunity to give us feed-back on how we are doing’’ said Otieno who thanked all the partners who had joined NMG to support the Nation Classic Golf Series.

“The Nation was started 64 years ago to provide a platform to Kenyans and as we continue to drive impact and we want to continue with this and I would urge you to register with the nation.Africa to always get the best and reliable information on what is going on in Kenya and beyond."

Club chairman Wycliffe Ayienda thanked the Nation who agreed to give Kisii Sports Club a tournament and promised the give the top four players a chance to play in the Nation Classic finals at Royal in October.