Karienye wins Captain’s Prize at Ruiru

Handicap 18 Dr Joseph Karienye emerged top during the Captain’s Prize (Jessy Ndegwa) tournament at Ruiru Sports Club course over the weekend.

Karienye carded an impressive 41 points to claim the overall title, while leading the Men’s top division (A) was Joseph Muchemi also playing off handicap 18, who carded 39 points to win ahead of Patrick Gichohi and Stanley Kingara who each posted 37 points.

Taking the B division title was David Gitonga on 40 points, winning by two points from Reuben Kithuka and Patrick Kimanga each with 38 points.

The C division title went to Peter Ngatia on 39 points, while the nines went to Patrick Ngugi on 22 and Maurice Mbuthia who posted 23 points.

Claiming the Ladies A division honours was Irene Wamoro on 37 points, one better than Susan Kanyora and Pauline Mungai on 36 points.

The B division winner was Anne Ngumba with 41 points. She beat Veronica Mwaura and Salome Mwaura both on 36 points. The C division title went to Rahab Njuguna on 35 points. Claiming the Family Bank sponsors prize was Erick Murai who returned 34 points, while Joseph Kamiri was the CIC winner on 37 points.

Emerging the gross winner was Isaac Githinji on 25 points and leading the guests was John Nderitu on 38 after beating Fidelis Kimanzi on countback. John Mwaura was third on 36 points, while the Lady Guest winner was Caroline Wamuyu on 40 points.

Club Captain Jessy Ndegwa won the men’s nearest to pin winner, while the ladies was Rhodah Mukami. Paul Njeru won the men’s longest drive and the ladies winner was Tabitha Kiragu.

At Nyali Golf and Country Club Mombasa, Reaz Alibhai posted 42 points to emerge the winner of the Friends of the Aga Khan Academy golf tournament.

The men’s winner was Simon Karemy on 41 points, followed by Joseph Kaguru on 39 after beating third placed Rishi Dodhia on countback. Zaituni Mohamed took the ladies title on 40 points.

Gladys Mueni finished second on 37 points and in third place was Petronilah Kalee on 36 points. Leading the seniors was Jacob Kamau who carded 38 points with Shay Chauhan taking the junior title on 39 points.

The gross title went to Maurice Njue on 80 gross and the ladies gross winner was Diana Mbuba on 77.

Summarised weekend results

At Vet Lab Sports Club; Rizzle Dazzle Centenry Cup(Four Club and Putter); Men winner- George Wakaba 43, Ochieng Abekah 40, Vivek Vajpayee 39, Lady winner- Dorcas Mukabi 37, Rachel Kimani 34 cb Rose Mwarania 34, senior winner- Kariuki Njenga 36, Steve D’Souza 35, Junior- Parv Kavia 33, Guest-Jothan Wanjohi 38.