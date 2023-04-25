Karen's Shashwat Harish wins Kabete Open Junior Championship

Karen Country Club’s Shashwat Harish completed a three rounds (54-hole) total of 243 gross, to claim the overall title in the Kabete Open Junior Championship held at the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club on Sunday.

Playing off handicap seven, Harish carded 86 gross in the first round, 82 in the second round, and an impressive 75 in the closing round to tie with Thika Sports Club’s Dennis Gakuo. Harish however beat Gakuo in the play-off.

Gakuo took the Boys' title. In Class A for 19 to 21 years, Joshua Maina from Golf Park posted a total of 244 gross, beating Sigona’s Ngondo Kimemia by one shot.

in Class B (16-18) the boys' winner was Kevin Anyien of Golf Park with a score of 251 gross made up of 86, 82, and 83 gross. Trevor Ngotho of Golf Park was second on 266.

In the girls' section, Kelsi Wahu of Muthaiga won the 16 to 18 years title after posting 300 gross. She beat Antonia Njeri of Muthaiga on countback.

In the Boys' 14 to 16 Years category, Jelani Kihanya of Limuru carded rounds of 78, 85, and 83 for a total of 246 gross. He won ahead of Nathan Mwangi of Karen who posted 258 gross. The Girls' title went to Hazel Kuria on 278 who won ahead of Navya Nagda on 301.