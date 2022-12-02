Karen, Muthaiga to host NCBA Junior Tour

Over 260 junior golfers are this weekend set to battle it out in the NCBA-sponsored U. S. Kids Golf - Nairobi Local Tour.

The two events will be hosted at the par Karen Country Club on Saturday, and at the pat 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Sunday.

The two events follow the earlier tournaments held at Thika Greens Golf Resort and at Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club which saw hundreds of juniors showcasing their skills.

So far, 271 junior golfers, aged six and 18 years, have taken part in the Tour that is organised by the Junior Golf Foundation, US Kids Golf and proudly sponsored by NCBA Bank.

The Tour, which is segmented into boys’ and girls’ categories who are further grouped according to their respective ages, is an eight-leg event whose aim is to provide juniors golfers with a platform to hone their skills in age-appropriate competition.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s events, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said:

“We are delighted to be sponsoring the U. S. Kids Golf - Nairobi Local tour doubleheader this weekend in what promises to be a competitive outing for juniors. We are proud of the work Junior Golf Foundation in conjunction with the US Kids Golf is doing to raise the status of junior golf in this country. We look forward to a fantastic tournament over the two days and wish all the juniors the best as they take to the course.”

On his part, Junior Golf Foundation Tournament Director James Ondigo said: “We are pleased to have the Tour at Karen and in Muthaiga – two championship-hosting courses that have produced a lot of memories for many golf greats – both local, regional, and global. We look forward to a great event, building on the success of the previous two tournaments we have held so far, and thank NCBA Group for their continued support."