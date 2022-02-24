Karen hosts Johnnie Walker golf series

The countrywide Johnnie Walker Golf Series enters its ninth leg with a field of over 150 golfers expected to battle it out at the par 72 Karen Country Club course this weekend.

This follows last weekend’s eighth leg at the evergreen Kericho Golf Club where Raymond Keter led his team of Kibet Too, Joel Chebon and Ignatius Ngetich to victory.

“I’m happy that we are at this stage of the competition because it means that we are edging closer to our ultimate destination — Gleneagles,” Kenya Breweries Limited Marketing Manager for Spirits, Josephine Katambo, says.

Elsewhere, the country’s top lady golfers will be at Vet Lab Sports Club this weekend for the Kabete Ladies Open supported by, inter alia, including Bayer EA, Simba Corp, Safaricom, EABL, Kericho Gold, Sense of Africa, Coca-Cola, and Tropical Heat.

And going for overall title in the absence of Chanelle Wangari, who is still nursing an injury, will be Kitale-based Naomi Wafula, home players Mercy Nyanchama, Rachel Ndei, Agnes Nyakio and Belinda Wanjiru alongside Royal Nairobi’s Ashley Awuor and Kiambu’s Joyce Wanjiru, among others.