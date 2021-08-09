Mbugua wins NCBA Series at Kiambu

Kenya Sevens winger Collins Injera follows the flight of his tee shot

Kenya Sevens winger Collins Injera follows the flight of his tee shot during the 10th leg of the NCBA Golf Series at the Kiambu Golf Club on August 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mbugua posted an excellent score of 43 points though he had to beat the handicap 12 Dr Paul Kaumbutho on countback to claim the overall title
  • Kaumbutho was declared the men winner, while finishing second in the men’s section was Martin Murigi with an impressive 42 points
  • In the ladies' category, Lucy Gichimbiri playing off handicap 23, took home the top prize though also after a countback with Grace Kibe



Handicap-24 Karanja Mbugua emerged the winner of the 10th leg of the ongoing NCBA golf series at the par 72 Kiambu Golf Club course at the weekend.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.