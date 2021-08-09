Mbugua wins NCBA Series at Kiambu

Handicap-24 Karanja Mbugua emerged the winner of the 10th leg of the ongoing NCBA golf series at the par 72 Kiambu Golf Club course at the weekend.

He posted an excellent score of 43 points though he had to beat the handicap 12 Dr Paul Kaumbutho on countback to claim the overall title. Kaumbutho was declared the men winner, while finishing second in the men’s section was Martin Murigi with an impressive 42 points.

In the ladies' category, Lucy Gichimbiri playing off handicap 23, took home the top prize though also after a countback with Grace Kibe. The nines went to GW Kuria and Stanley Mbugua as NCBA's Richie Subayeni emerged staff winner with 40 points.

In the subsidiary events, Moses Mburu took home the Longest Drive trophy in the men's category while Susan Kanyora claimed it for the ladies. In the junior golfers category, handicap 37 Alpha Ndung'u won with 37 points.

The Kiambu leg marked the half-way stage of the country-wide series which also includes two junior events to be held at Karen and Muthaiga Golf Clubs this month and December.

Despite being a nine-hole course, the Kiambu event attracted a big field of 176 players, more than the maximum field of 108.

Speaking during the awards ceremony, James Mugo, Chief Operating Officer Digital Business, NCBA Group Digital Business, said the Series had received positive reception with over 1,500 golfers taking part in the events so far.

"This has been a great competitive weekend. Since we began in January, we have seen great progression from strength to strength, and we are looking forward to the remaining events as we take the momentum of the event over to those other clubs," he said.

Kiambu club captain Philip Ondieki, thanked NCBA for partnering with the club to host the tournament, saying it demonstrates a steadfast commitment to the growth and development of the sport, as many sponsors withdraw from similar engagements owing to Covid-19 pandemic.

So far, the series has been played at Thika, Vet lab, Kitale, Sigona, Mombasa, Nyali, Nyeri, Nanyuki, Karen, and Kiambu, with respective winners expected to converging at the Series finale, which will be held at the Karen Country Club in December.

Meanwhile action now moves to the Nakuru Golf Club next weekend for the eleventh event in the calendar.

Summarised weekend results

At Machakos; General Joe Musomba @80 golf tournament; Overall Winner Tito Musyoka 42(23,19), Boniface Chuma 40 (20, 20), 3rd Collins Kaloki 39, 4th Boniface Mukuria 38, 5th S.K Theuri 38, Guest Winner Paul Temba 35, Alex Mutia 35, Lady Winner Jennifer Mangu 36, Veronicah Muthiani 34, Catherine Wambui 34, Nines; David Mwangi 22, Nzau Kiatu 21 pts.