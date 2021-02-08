Karanga wins Mt Kenya Championship title

Kiambu Golf Club’s Michael Karanga beat Nanyuki Sports Club’s Peter Rimui by one shot to claim the 2021 Mt Kenya Golf Championship title at the nine-hole Nyeri Golf Club course over the weekend.

Karanga, who also doubles up as the captain at the Ndumberi Golf Club, fired two under par 70 in the first round, and despite picking up a number of bogeys in the second round for four over par 76, his two rounds aggregate of 146 was still a shot better than Rimui who had posted 76 and 71 for 147.

Three weeks ago, Karanga also beat Rimui to emerge the winner of the season opener Sigona Bowl at Sigona Golf Club. Meanwhile back at Nyeri, Kenya Railway Golf Club’s John Lejirmah was third on 147 after losing the runner up prize to Rimui on countback.

George Kariuki on 148 beat Simon Njogu on countback to finish fourth with Ebill Omollo finishing sixth on 150 griss. Taking the first round prize was Ben Omondi, who shot level par 72, and the second round went to Elly Barno from Nandi Bears on 75 gross.

Taking the overall nett title with an impressive score of 130 nett was Fr Richard Kabuthi, who beat Evans Ngene by 10 shots, while Simon Karari on 142 finished a shot better than Mike Ngene.



At Vet Lab, lady golfer Patricia Gichuru carded 41 points o beat men winner Isaac Makokha by one point for the overall title during the Mary Maingi’s Year Opener golf tournament.

Gichuru posted 16 points in the first nine and 25 points at the back nine, while the Kenya Amateur Match Play champion Makokha, currently preparing for the Magical Kenya Open, posted 20 points in each nine for an excellent 40 points, which earned him the men’s top prize after beating X.N.Iraki and David Evans on countback.

In the ladies section, on-form Grace Wanjohi cared 41 points to win the ladies overall title ahead of Joyce Ndonga om 39.

Priscilla Karobia was third on 38 and the seniors title went to Wilberforce Nadida on 36, and the junior title went to Krish Joshi on 38, with Preet Shah emerging the best guest on 41 points.

At Nyali Golf and Country Club Mombasa, youngster Andrew Wahome posted nett 70 to claim the A division title in the February Mug.

He won by three shots from Dahir Awdeer and Martin Ombura. In the B division, Dinesh Sasan shot nett 66 to win by one shot from Taariq Jamal, with senior golfer Johnson Wamunyua finishing third on 69 nett.

In the C division, Michael Mbugua carded 69 to win ahead of club captain Zafir Din, while Ally Is-Haq was third on 72. In the ladies section Florence Karimi shot nett 73 to win by a shot from Truphena Oyaro and Alyssa Jamal.