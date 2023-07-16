Karanga wins Limuru Open by one shot

Kiambu Golf Club’s Michael Karanga Sunday once again proved that he was the best amateur golfer in the country as he posted a three day total of three under par 213 to claim the 2023 Limuru Open at the par 72 Limuru Country Club course.

Starting the first round with two over par 74 on Friday, Karanga came back on Saturday to post one under par 71, before firing four under par 68 on Sunday’s third and final round to beat Uganda’s Godfrey Nsubuga by one shot.

During Sunday’s round, Karanga made birdies on the first, fourth, eighth, and dropped shots on the fifth and seventh. He however played a bogey-free back nine which included birdies on the 13th, 15th and 18th.

Related Home player Sulubu wins Nation Classic Malindi title Golf

Nsubuga on the other hand, made birdies on the third and fourth holes, closed the front nine with a birdie at the ninth, while at the back nine, picked up a double bogey six at the par four-13th after birding the 10th and 12th holes.

He then parred from the 14th to the 17th, eagled the par five-18th for an impressive 67 and a total of two under par 214.

Vipingo Ridge’s Adel Balala finished in third place with one over par 217 after a final round score of level par 72 having posted rounds of 71, and 74 earlier. Railway’s John Lejirmah and Golf Park’s Sammy Mulama tied for fourth place on 219, just a shot better than home player Dennis Maara on 220.

A total of 48 players had made the second round cut in the event sponsored by NCBA Bank. Speaking after receiving the title, Karanga thanked Kiambu and Ndumberi clubs and Kenya Golf Union.

“I was recently sponsored by the Kenya Golf Union to participate in the R and A Amateur Championship in England, and the experience I got there is beneficial to the sport here at home in Kenya. I look forward to more international events in the future," said Karanga.