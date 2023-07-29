It's Karanga v Omollo in Match Play final at Great Rift

Michael Karanga of Kiambu Golf Club and Vet Lab Sports Club’s Ebill Omollo will face-off in the final of the 2023 Kenya Amateur Match Play Golf Championship at the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort on Sunday.

Karanga, who has dominated this year’s Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series, beat Golf Park’s Josphat Rono 6-5 in the first semi-final while Omollo sailed through to the final after a close encounter with Muthaiga’s Taimur Malik who he eventually over powered at the 17th hole with a 2-1 victory.

It was an amazing performance for the Betika-sponsored Karanga, who won the Coast Open last week, with a record breaking seven under par in the final round.

During the semi-final match, Karanga went up as early as in the second hole after two straight pars. Dropped a shot at the third hole but so did Rono.

It was however Karanga’s three birdies at the fourth, sixth and eighth that pushed him to a five up at the turn while Rono picked up five bogeys and a double at the ninth.

Thereafter, Karanga made four straight pars from the 10th hole to the 13th where he dismissed Rono with an easy 6-5 to set up a date with Omollo in the 36-hole final.

The winner will automatically qualify for next year’s Magical Kenya Open besides taking home cash, and points towards the KAGC series Order of Merit as well as the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Before the semis, Karanga had dispatched home player Kelvin Barasa 6-4 in a match which also ended at the 13th hole while Omollo had beaten Ruiru Sports Club’s Frank Munyuah 3-2, and Taimur Malik had eliminated Uganda’s Godfrey Nsubuga with a 5-4 victory in the quarter-finals where Rono beat Ruiru’s Ben Omondi at the 19th hole.

“My target tomorrow is definitely to beat Omollo who has me beaten several times in match play events like the Ronald Marshall Open at Njoro and back in the 2021 Match Play Championship. I am in good form and the course is playing well and making it possible for one to score," said Karanga after his semi-final match.

A victory for Karanga on Sunday will be his seventh in the 2023 KAGC series which he missed four events earlier on in the year.