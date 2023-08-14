Karanga picks up his ninth title at Malindi Golf Club

Despite double-bogeying three holes, Kiambu Golf Club’s Michael Karanga still managed to post a 15 shots victory at the par 70 Malindi Golf and Country Club course to take the Vasco Da Gama trophy in the 2023 Malindi Open on Sunday.

Starting the day on two under par total, Karanga got off to a flaying start, picking up two birdies at the first three holes,parred five holes thereafter, but a double at the eighth almost threw him off guard.

At the back nine, Karanga made a double at the 12th and 14th, missed several birdie chances including at the 18th, to close the weekend with a five over par 75, and a tournament aggregate of three over par 213.

“It feels so great winning here in Malindi after a my poor performance in last year’s event. My target now is the Stroke Play Championship at Karen, and hopefully break pro Kopan Timbe’s 11 wins out of 17,” said Karanga, who attributed his great performance this year to his sponsors Betika and the members of Kiambu Golf Club and Ndumberi Golf Club where he is the captain.

Karanga also paid tribute to the management of Malindi Golf and Country Club for having an excellent course.

“I have a lot of respect for this course which really challenged my ability. I was hoping to break the record here. I started with two under par in the first round and a level in the second, but things became tough in the third round. However, I did not really have serious challenge from the rest of the players,” he said.

Karanga beat Limuru’s Dennis Maara, Nyali’s John Timbe and Golf Park’s Josphat Rono. The three tied in second place on 18 over par 228 while Railway’s John Lejermah finished in fifth place with 229.