Karanga opens three shots lead at Malindi Open

Kiambu golfer Michael Karanga grabbed a three shots lead as the Family Bank-sponsored 2023 Malindi Open golf tournament got underway at the par 70 Malindi Golf and Country Club in Malindi, Kilifi County on Friday.

Playing with club chairman Benjamin Wasige and Muthaiga’s John Koina, the Betika-sponsored Karanga who is currently on fire, shot two under par 68 despite having made a double at the par four-sixth and a four at the par three-16th.

“The course which is in good condition this year, is short but very tricky and one has to be real careful on how you approach the greens,’’ said Karanga who was out to equal or break professional Samson Mapinga’s record of three under par 67.

“I was actually going for it (the record) but I dafted twice at the 435-yard-sixth, then made a poor decision at the 16th, but I have two rounds to play, so it is still possible to go for the record and of course a victory at the end,’’ added Karanga who picked up birdies at the first, third, fifth and seventh for two under par 33 at the front nine.

Malindi golfer Joseph Sulubu follows the progress of his tee shot during the second edition of Malindi Open Cup in Malindi, Kilifi County on August 11, 2023.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

He however made only one birdie at the 12th, parred the rest save for the bogey four at the par three-16th where a Volvo worth Sh2,000,000 was at stake for any player holing in one.

He closed the day ahead of home player Joseph Sulubu, a winner of the recent Nation Classic Golf tournament Malindi edition, who shot one over par 71 to put himself in a challenging position depending on how he fares in Saturday’s second round.

Sulubu birdied the second, fifth and sixth, but bogeyed the remaining three holes at the front nine. At the back nine, Sulubu picked up one birdie at the 12th but against two bogeys at the 14th, and 17th for over par 36 and the day’s 71.

“I am happy with my start, though I dropped a number of shots but there are still good chances of recovering some of those shots,’’ said Sulubu a brother of pros Samson Mapinga and Samuel Kahindi.

Josphat Rono closed the opening round on three over par 73, while Nyali’s William Odeck and the two Railway golfers Fidhelis Kimanzi and John Lejirmah tied for fourth place on five over par 75.

A total of 62 players turned up for the event which besides Family Bank, has also attracted the support of the County Government of Kilifi, Khushi Motors and Wemark Limited limited.

At stake is Sh520,000 of which the winner will take home Sh120,000 plus some qualifying points for the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship series, World Amateur Rankings and the Vasco Da Gama trophy which goes to the overall winner.