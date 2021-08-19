Karanga leads local amateurs for Karen Challenge

Kiambu Golf Club's Michael Karanga

Sigona bowl champion Michael Karanga shows off his title at Sigona Golf Club on January 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Larry Ngala | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A field of 81 players drawn from Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda will be converging at Karen from 7am Saturday in what appears to be a battle between Kenya’s junior golfers and the elite players
  • Representing Uganda, will be Ancel Tumwesigye while leading the Tanzania challenge will be Dar es Salaam Gymkhana’s Victor Joseph who has been here since the Tannahill Shield
  • Teeing off for Saturday’s opening round is set for 7am followed by the second round in the afternoon while the event winds up with the third round on Sunday morning

The hunt for points towards the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) golf series and World Amateur Ranking points resumes this weekend at Karen Country Club where the par 72 course will be staging this year's 54-hole Karen Challenge.

