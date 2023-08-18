Karanga fires his way to top of leader board in Stroke Play event

Kenya Amateur Match Play Champion Michael Karanga produced a bogey-free five under par 67 to tie with overnight leader Taimur Malik on day of the 2023 Kenya Amateur Stroke Play Golf Championship at the par 72 Karen Country Club on Friday.

Starting the day on one under par and three shots behind Malik, Karanga who started the day from the back nine, picked six straight pars, then birdied the 16th and 18th.

In the front nine, Karanga picked up birdies at the second, sixth and eighth holes, to tie with the Muthaiga youngster Malik on six under par total of 138 for the two rounds.

Related Karanga breaks into top 100 of best amateur golfers in the world Golf

“My strategy was to try and play a conservative game, a plan which worked well. I did not want to drop any shots. Now I will try to see if I can go for the course record of seven under par and of course the title,” said the Betika- sponsored Karanga who last weekend won the Vasco Da Gama trophy in the Malindi Open at Malindi Golf and Country Club.

On the other hand, Malik who had set the pace in the morning, picked up two successive bogeys at the fifth and sixth against a similar number of birdies, to level the front nine. At the back nine, Malik birdied the 10th, 15th and 18th but dropped a shot at the 16th for the day’s two under par to hold at the top until Karanga arrived share the lead.

The two will be in the same flight in the third round with either Vipingo Ridge’s Adel Balala and Uganda’s Godfrey Nsubuga. Balala shot two under par 70 for 142 while Nsubuga who is chasing his first Kenyan title, carded level par 72.

Fourty-eight players out of 123 made the 17 over par cut and will battle it out for cash and points in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship series and World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Meanwhile the par 73 Kitale Golf Club course will today host the 12th leg in the NCBA Bank golf series. A field of 100 golfers was drawn to battle it out for slots in the grand finale to be held at Sigona Golf Club in December.

NCBA Group Director John Gachora said that they were delighted to be taking the series to Kitale Club once again.

"Being the 12th event in the series, this has been nothing but an amazing journey for us. This tournament has provided an opportunity for golfers around the country to show-case their talents and skills, and has also offered us the chance to interact with our clients from the different regions. As we head to Kitale for this event, we look forward to another amazing golf out at the scenic Kitale Club,” said Gachora.