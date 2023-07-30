Karanga crowned Kenya Amateur Match Play champion

Kiambu Golf Club’s Michael Karanga Sunday proved that he is currently the best amateur golfer in the country after wining the 2023 Kenya Amateur Match Play Golf Championship at the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort.

Karanga beat Vet Lab Sports Club’s Ebill Omollo 5-3 at the 15th hole of the 36-hole final.

At the end of the first 18 holes, Karanga, a grandson of veteran Kiambu professional golfer M.K. Mwaura, was leading by two holes, having taken the lead at the eighth hole after picking up a birdie.

He went up by two and eventually three at the 10th hole. He picked up two birdies at the 13th and 14th to widen his lead to four.

Vet Lab player Omollo however managed to reduce the lead back to two after making four pars at the remaining holes of the first round against Karanga’s two bogeys and two pars.

However, during the second round in the afternoon, Karanga birdied the seventh, ninth, 12th, 14th and parred the 15th against Omollo’s bogey.

Karanga clinched a slot in next’s Magical Kenya Open.

Before the final, Karanga had beaten Golf Park’s Josphat Rono 6-5, while Omollo made it to the last two after beating the hot charging Taimur Malik of Muthaiga Golf Club 2-1 in the semi-final.

“This victory means a lot for me because I have tried several times winning this match play championship. Now my target is to set a record by winning the KAGC series Order of Merit and the Kenya Amateur Stroke Play Championship," said Karanga who thanked his sponsors Betika.

“I am so grateful to my club Kiambu and the club management for all the support they have given me since the season started. I am now going to travel to Malindi for the Malindi Open," added Karanga.

Meanwhile, Golf Park’s Josphat Rono was placed third after getting a walk-over from Taimur Malik in the third and fourth play-off match.