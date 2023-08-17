Karanga breaks into top 100 of best amateur golfers in the world

According to the latest rankings released by the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Michael Karanga is among the top 100 male amateur golfers in the globe.

The 28-year-old Karanga is ranked 95th following 11 victories, 20 top 10 finishes from a total of 25 events with a 750 points average.

His latest victory was the Malindi Open at the Malindi Golf and Country Club last weekend.

His form showed yesterday during the opening round of the Kenya Amateur Strokeplay Championship at the par 72 Karen Country Club course, as he shot one under par 71 half way the round, same with his club-mate Elvis Muigua.

Karanga played a neat level par first nine where he parred all the holes, then birdied the 12th, 15th and only dropped a shot at the par three-16th.

Muigua, like Karanga, played a bogey-free front nine which included an eagle at the second, and birdie at the fifth.

He, however, spoiled what would have been a leading score by dropping two successive shots at the 16th and 17th, and missed a birdie at the 18th.

The two were a shot behind Uganda’s Godfrey Nsubuga who fired two under par 70 in a round that included four birdies at the eighth and ninth, and at the 10th, 15th, with two last minute bogeys at the 17th and 18th spoiling a possible day one lead.

Among those who played in the morning, Vipingo’s Adel Balala shot level par 72 despite two double bogeys and a single one, against five birdies.

Of the majority of players who were still on the course, Muthaiga Golf Club’s Taimur Malik was firing, with five under par with six holes to go.

Most eyes were understandably on Karanga who is arguable the best amateur player in Kenya at the moment.

He has already posted nine Kenya Amateur Golf Championship victories.

In the current 2023 KAGC, Karanga has won the Sigona Bowl,Muthaiga Open, Windsor Classic, Railway Invitation, Limuru Open, Coast Open, Kenya Amateur Match Play Championship, Coronation Trophy and of course the Malindi Open. Commenting on the latest rankings, the Betika -sponsored Karanga said he was very excited to have been able to reach the top 100 in the world rankings.

“These are some of the achievements I had targeted to achieve at the beginning of this season’’ Karanga said.

He added: “I am very happy that my hard work has started paying off. This is good for the game of golf in the country as it will inspire more young golfers to work hard and try and achieve it. I would not have succeeded with the support of the many people behind me, the KGU, my clubs Kiambu and Ndumberi and my sponsors Betika’’ .

Kenya Golf Union (KGU) chairman Philip Ochola said Karanga’s current ranking will inspire more players to work. He added it will also help Karanga get more invitations from international events organizers located in different parts of the world.

“What a great achievement for Michael Karanga to be ranked 95th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, His pure talent will definitely take him places,’’ said Ochola.

He appreciated all the golf clubs who have accepted to host the KGU events with players taking on 54 holes.

He said this has allowed for constant improvement of their play and Karanga is now a living example of the tournaments that are held back-to-back.