Karanga breaks course record in Coast Open win

Kiambu Golf Club’s Michael Karanga Sunday shot a new course record of seven under par 64 at the par 71 Mombasa Golf Club course to clinch the 103rd Coast Open.

Starting the final round tied with Railway’s John Lejirmah at level par 142, Karanga, who has been in an amazing form this year, picked up his birdies of the day at the second, fourth and sixth with a bogey in between.

He cancelled the bogey with an eagle three par five-eighth and closed the front nine with five under 30.

He then parred from the 10th to the 13th hole, before resuming his birdie-hunt at the par five-14th, added one soon after at the 15th and dropped a shot at the famous Got Alila par three-16th after over shooting the green.

He managed to pull one birdie back at the 17th where he missed an eagle by a foot for a drop in birdie. At the 18th, Karanga chipped to about a foot to finish the back nine with a par and his course breaking round of 64, which gave him a three rounds total of seven under par 206.

He chopped off the five under par 66 record first set by Karen Country Club’s Gary Cullen on August 2, 1986 during the Coast Open, and equaled by veteran professional Ben Okello during a monthly Mug on October 5, 1991 by two shots.

“It feels great not just winning, but winning in a course record and in such a difficult course like this. I have played here before but the course was not as good as it is this year," said Karanga, who thanked his sponsors Betika for his improved performances.

“Its absolutely an amazing feeling winning this event, the oldest national tournament which is full of history. I will be glad to come back and defend this victory next year," said Karanga, who took home Sh74,000.

Meanwhile, Lejirmah made seven single and one double bogey with only two birdies for the day, for an awful 78, which saw him tie for the second place on five over par 220 wiith Uganda’s Godfrey Nsubuga, who shot one under par 70 and Golf Park’s Josphat Rono, who carded level par 71 to also wind up on 220.

It was a great performance for lady player Joyce Wanjiru among the three ladies who all made cut. Wanjiru made three birdies and an eagle for two over par 73, despite having five single bogeys and one double to tie for eighth place with Muthaiga’s John Koina on 13 over par 226.

It was not a good outing for defending champion William Kaguta, who shot 21 over par 234 to tie in 19th place with Uganda’s Ibra Bagalana.

This year the event was sponsored by NCBA Bank, Kalamar, Britam, Majani Insurance Brokers, Bircon Exim Team Team Brokers and Khushi Motors, who had offered a Sh3 million Jaguar for a hole-in-one.