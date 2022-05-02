Kamau, Muthiani team up to win Ruiru Ladies invitation tourney

The pair of Ruth Kamau and Veronica Muthiani produced an impressive score of 148 nett, to claim the overall title in the Ruiru Ladies Invitation golf title at the par 72 Ruiru Sports Club course at the weekend.

The two won by the margin of four shots from the pair of Grace Miano and Jane Kanyi who posted nett 152. Finishing in third place after a countback with fourth-placed Charity Njoroge and Mary Kimemia, was the pair of Lucy Njuguna and Varsha Pandya on 154 nett.

Taking the fifth prize in the event which attracted over 100 ladies and a similar number of men who featured in the subsidiary event, was Jane Kanari and Emmah Kigathi on 155 nett.

Meanwhile, taking the longest drive title was Sophie Mbochi while Nancy Wairimu took home the prize for the nearest to pin contest.

In the Men subsidiary, D.K. Mbugua carded 37 points playing off handicap 19, to beat one of Kenya’s leading amateurs Chris Andrea who playing off plus five, posted 35 points to beat Patrick Kimanga on countback. In the Division two category, John Chege brought home 34 points to claim the top prize.

Leading the invited guests was Edwin Mburu with a score of 26 points and winning among the sponsors was Ngugi Njenga on 32 points while Elias Kariuki and P.N.Gaitara won the longest drive and Nearest to Pin contest.

At Kiambu Golf Club, Martin Nyaga playng off handicap nine, fired three over par gross 75 for an impressive 66 nett to clinch the men’s title in the Legacy Finsco Golf tournament at the weekend. He won ahead of Johnstone Kimanzi on 67 nett while finishing third was Paul Murumba on 72.

Muthaiga Open champion Michael Karanga emerged the winner of the gross after firing level par 72 gross. Leading the ladies on 77 nett was Joyce Wanjiru playing off handicap two, winning well ahead of Suzanne Wanja on 89 nett.

In the Subsidiary, Peter Njuguna emerged the men winner on 70 nett while George Karuku emerged the guest winner with 68 nett while winning the nines were James Ikonya on 35 and Michael Kamau on 34 nett. The event attracted a field of 98 players.

At Kenya Railway Golf Club, veteran golfer Noah Winja was in his best form as he posted 40 points playing off handicap 13, to claim the overall prize in the Dr Susan Koinange and Friends Golf Day where J. Makau on 38 emerged the men winner after beating Jitu Mandavia and and third-placed Dennis Kinuthia on countback. In the Ladies section, Irene Kimeu posted 35 points to beat Shelmith Muraguri on countback while Flaciah Gichomo was third on 32 points.

Former Head of NTV Alex Kobia carded 37 points to emerge the best guest with Margaret Njoki on 35 points emerging the best guest lady. Joseph Muendo and Geoffrey Yego won the nines on 22 and 19 points respectively.

At Vet Lab Sports Club, Henry Obino clinched the A Division Mug after posting gross 83 for nett 72 in the May Monthly Mug. He won by one shot from Boniface Mungai and Francis Wahome who both posted 73 nett each as Chirag Patel on an impressive score of 66 nett claimed the B Division title where he won by a shot from Jeremy Kosgei 67. In third place was Peter Njuguna on 70 nett, while winning the C Division was Paul Ndiritu on 69 nett after a countback with Aziz Fazal.