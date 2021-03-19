Finland's Samooja takes second round lead at Kenya Open

  • On the other hand, the Australian Hend, picked up four birdies in the front nine, coming over the second, fifth, sixth and ninth
  • The two leaders starts the third round with a narrow one shot lead from Scotland’s Connor Syme and South Africa’s Dean Burmester who closed the day on 10 under par total each to tie for the third place
  • Burmester on the other made a total of seven birdies for the day, with only a bogey at the 13th  for his 64 which saw him move also move closer to the leaders

Finland’s Kalle Samooja playing in the morning side of the draw, fired his way to the top of the leaderboard in the second round after a brilliant 66, for a two rounds total of 11 under par, going into Saturday’s third round of Magical Kenya Open at the par 71 Karen Country Club course.

