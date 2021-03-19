Finland's Samooja takes second round lead at Kenya Open

Finland’s Kalle Samooja playing in the morning side of the draw, fired his way to the top of the leaderboard in the second round after a brilliant 66, for a two rounds total of 11 under par, going into Saturday’s third round of Magical Kenya Open at the par 71 Karen Country Club course.

And what a round it was for this regular visitor in Kenya, as he picked up a two at the par four-ninth after making a birdie at the fifth, and another birdie at the ninth, having dropped a shot at the sixth. He however had a smooth run at the back nine where he picked up birdies at the 10th, 11th, 12th and a last one at the 17th.

He however dropped two shots in between. He was joined at the top by Australia’s Scott Hend who was heading to the top to lead on his own until he bogeyed the last hole.

But back to Samooja, who said he had started the day well. “I got off to a flying start, opening with three birdies, and then I was struggling a little bit to get quality shots. I don’t know why but I played the sixth hole really badly. It was just a bit of back luck from the rough and then a bit unlucky with the second shot, coming back into the bunker and then I struggled with the short game.

"Then a huge bonus at seven from the front of the green, I don’t know how long it was – 50 metres, maybe more – for an eagle and then a good birdie at the last so I’m really happy with how I finished the round today. A birdie would have been good enough on seven but eagle gave me a bit of a boost for those last two holes.”

Samooja said his caddie tried to keep him in the moment. “My caddie tried to keep me in the moment and it’s only about that, because the altitude makes it tough to find the right yardages, so it’s just tough to find the right yardages, and it’s just finding the right number and the right club. So you just have to be mentally there all the time and some mental errors, you make bogey easier. You have to be in the present all the time and he helps me with that.’’

On the other hand, the Australian Hend, picked up four birdies in the front nine, coming over the second, fifth, sixth and ninth. He started the back nine well with birdies on the 10th, 11th, and at the 14th. He went up 12 under after a birdie at the 17th only to bogey the last hole which denied him a lead on his own.

The two leaders starts the third round with a narrow one shot lead from Scotland’s Connor Syme and South Africa’s Dean Burmester who closed the day on 10 under par total each to tie for the third place. Whilst Syme fired 67 in the second round, Burmester had a brave 64.

Decent contact

The Scottish birdied the very first hole, then added three more birdies at the sixth, eighth and ninth before crossing to the back nine where he only made two birdies at the 12th and 13th. With bogeys on the fifth, 14th hole.

“It was a difficult lie in the bunker on the final hole there, I couldn’t get set to be honest – it was right in the side. I thought I was going to have to put one foot out and one foot in but as I got over it I felt I could do it. I was so close to it, I was trying to just keep my balance because I felt my left foot could have slipped.

"I was just happy to make decent contact and to see it roll up nicely there was a little bonus. It probably wasn’t quite as good as yesterday to be honest, the wind it definitely up a little bit more. It could have probably been a bit better to start with but I made a sloppy bogey on the par three.

"But to be honest, chatting with my caddie, it’s so easy to do that out here. We’re obviously at such high altitude and we’ve been good with our distances but you can off and sometimes bogey isn’t a disaster but I’m very happy, it was a strong finish, so I was happy to post 67,’’ said Syme.

Burmester on the other made a total of seven birdies for the day, with only a bogey at the 13th for his 64 which saw him move also move closer to the leaders. Joining Burmester and Syme on 10 under was late comer Ritchie Ramsay from Scotland who shot six under par 65.

Four others were on nine under par at the close of the round probably waiting to charge to the top in Saturday’s third round.

They were Hill Colum, Justin Harding and Raphael Jacquelin, all on nine under par 133 total. They were led by American Kurt Kitayama who shot five under par 66 with birdies picked from the first, sixth, 11th, 12th, 13th, 16th and 17th with a bogey at the ninth and at the home green.

“I was pretty solid all day, got off to a good start. You don’t like finishing with a bogey but I’m pretty happy overall. The ninth is firm so you can land with a driver, try aim for the front edge, but it’s such a narrow pin. The tree is on the right so it gets really tricky and you can miss it in a tough spot, the front bunker to a back pin. It makes for a really interesting hole.

"There’s quite a bit of sand out there and I tried doing something in the bunker at the last and it didn’t work out. I find it fairly similar feel-wise to most bunkers, maybe a little more sand and you’re able to spin it but they’re good.

"I think my form is just from playing consistently again, playing tournaments and back-to-back weeks – last year was sporty and tough to get a rhythm but I’m finding that rhythm now,’’ said Kitayama.

Two ruled out

Two players however withdrew from the ongoing Magical Kenya Open presented by Johnnie Walker during second round at par 71 Karen Country Club on Friday.

China’s Haotong Li retired after developing illness while the South African Zonder Lombarg withdrew from the tournament because of an ongoing injury, leaving the field of 154 players battle it out in the second round. Li had posted four over par 75 in the opening round while Lombard hit an awful 82.

It was however an excellent outing for Frenchman Alexander Levy and England’s Chris Paisley. Both holed in one over the 215-yard par three-14th on 6-iron. Incidentally both used six-iron.

However they wish they would have done that at the Hole-In-One-designated par three-16th where one of them would have walked away with an expensive bottle of whisky courtesy of Johnnie Walker. That award is still at stake in the next two rounds.

Impressive Njoroge

Meanwhile, Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Samuel Njoroge will be battling it against 76 visiting players in the last two rounds of the 2021 Magical Kenya Open presented by Johnnie Walker.

Njoroge who is playing in the Open for the first time as a professional, was the only local who survived the two under par 140 cut in a stiff competition ever in the history of the tournament.

Njoroge, a young brother of Sigona based John Wangai, shot three under par 68 in the final round, for a total of two under par 140 to be among the 77 players who made cut.

“The first thing about today is that I was relaxed, more than yesterday. It was my second day and I knew the course better than yesterday so I said, today I have to play well. Then on seven, I lost my ball and then at 14th hole, but I recovered very well. Hopefully tomorrow I’ll do well on those holes. I’ve prepared well and I want to play better than today and make my country proud, my sponsors and myself,’’ said Njoroge.

It was close but yet very far for players like Erick Ooko who had started well by firing two under par 69 in the first. However he dropped a number of shots in the second round, to eventually finish on one over par 72 for a total of 141 to again miss the cut by one shot.

On the other hand, it was also a painful finish for David Wakhu who shot a respectable 67 in the second round, but it was an improvement coming rather late. He will definitely blame himself for a poor start in the first round where he shot 75 to finish on 142 same as Tony Omuli who also shot 72 for 172.

Although he did not make the cut, youngster Taimur Malik was certainly the best among the six amateurs. He shot three over par 74 in the second round for a total of 143.

All the same just like the 13 local pros, he will have a chance of playing in the Kenya Savannah Classic next week.

The leaderboard

Scott Hend(Aus) 67, 64= 131

Kalle Samooja (Fin) 65, 66= 131

Dean Burmester (SA) 68, 64= 132

Ritchie Ramsey (Sco) 67, 65= 132

Connor Syme ( Sco) 65, 67= 132

Kurt Kitayama (USA) 67, 66= 133

Justin Harding (SA) 66, 67= 133

Calum Hill (Scot) 65, 68= 133