Kakamega lady golfer wins Nation series opener

Uasin Gishu County Governor Jackson Mandago (right) presents an award to Vivian Amusala, the overall winner of the 2021 Nation Classic Golf Series first leg, at Eldoret Sports Club in Uasin Gishu County on June 05, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The event attracted a host of juniors including seven from Nandi Bears Club and  Aaman Gujral made full use of home course advantage to post 34 points for the junior title, and this writer returning to action after a year, claimed the staff prize even, though managing only 29 points.
  • The tournament, which attracted players from Nandi, Kakamega, Njoro, Nakuru, Kenya Railway Golf Club, Vet Lab and Muthaiga, was one of the many activities that Nation Media Group was involved from Thursday to Sunday.

Kakamega Golf Club lady golfer Vivian Amusala, returning to action from a five-week lay- off because of a leg injury, produced a brilliant score of 41 stableford points to emerge the overall winner of the first leg of this year’s Nation Classic Golf series at the at the par 71 Eldoret Golf Club course on Saturday.

