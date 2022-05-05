KAGC series shifts to Railways

The 2022 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Series shifts to the par 72 Kenya Railway Golf Club course this weekend for the Railway Invitational.

Coming after the Trans Nzoia Open Championship where Golf Park’s Sammy Mulama scored his maiden KAGC title, this weekend’s tournament on the nine-hole course, has attracted only 85 players. On-form Michael Karanga will miss out as he has some family commitments.

In the title hunt is newly crowned Trans Nzoia Open champion Sammy Mulama formerly of Nyali Golf and Country Club, but now based at the semi-public Golf Park club.

Also watch out for Royal Nairobi’s Jay Sandhu, Muthaiga’s Bo Ciera, and home player John Lejirmah, who has always played well at Railway.

Other top amateurs the likes of Nelson Koech of Nandi Bears Club, Limuru’s Dennis Maara, Ruiru’s Chris Andrea, Kevin Juma of Royal and Muthaiga’s Daniel Kiragu will be in action in this Safaricom-sponsored tournament.

The Railway course is in its best condition and easy for one to bring low scores, but players must read the tricky greens well.

Action at Railway will however start today with the Machakos School Alumni Association Charity tournament that has attracted over 100 players.

Being a fund-raising event, more players are likely to turn up to support the event which is in aid of various projects of the 70-year-old Machakos School.

Elsewhere, the century-old Royal Nairobi Golf Club, and the Lake-side Nyanza Golf Club in Kisumu, will this weekend be hosting the last two legs of the ‘Road to Gleneagles’ Johnnie Walker Golf Series’ marking the first double-header of the Series.

The two tournaments, which will be the 17th and 18th legs of the 2022 Johnnie Walker golf series calendar, have attracted over 300 golfers. They will battle it out for the slots available for the two clubs in next Friday’s semi-finals dubbed the “Eagles Round” at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf club course.

Teams qualifying at Muthaiga will then move to Karen Country Club on May 20, for the grand finale where the winners will earn a trip to Gleneagles Scotland.