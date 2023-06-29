KAGC series shifts to Kakamega

The 2023 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series enters its 11th leg with the Gold Fields Trophy golf tournament at Kakamega Sports Club this weekend.

However, the event, coming soon after the inaugural Ruiru Open won by Nyali’s Adel Balala, has attracted a field of 60 players only.

Kakamega is a nine-hole course. Like in all the events so far held, this weekend’s event will be held over three days (54-holes) of 18 holes each day with the first round set for Friday.

At stake besides the KAGC series Order of Merit and the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points is Sh350,000 which will be up for grab for those who will make the cut.

The cash prize is courtesy of the KAGC title sponsors NCBA Bank and Skyward Express.

Among those drawn include defending champion John Lejirmah from Kenya Railways Golf Club will be battling it out with among others, 2021 Champion Nelson Koech from Nandi Bears Club, Golf Park’s Sammy Mulama and Rafael Leming’ani, Vet Lab Sports Club’s Ebill Omollo, Isaac Makokha and Steve Orinda, Ruiru’s Chris Andrea and Kiambu’s Elvis Muigua.

Returning to the KAGC series after a short break is Uganda’s Godfrey Nsubuga who will try and capture his first Kenyan title after finishing in second places in the Windsor Classic and Trans Nzoia Open earlier on. He is currently ranked seventh with a total 147 points.

On the other hand, a win for Lejirmah will help bridge the 241 points gap with the current leader in the KAGC Ranking-Michael Karanga-who is leading comfortably with 670 points.

Karanga will not be in action this weekend at Kakamega and so will be Limuru’s Dennis Maara.

Fourth placed Ebill Omollo and fifth placed Elvis Muigua will also be seeking to up their positions at the top of the leader board. Only one lady, Lydia Oketch of Kakamega was listed to play.

Meanwhile, down at the Coast a huge field of 192 players, is all set to tackle the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course on Saturday, in the 2023 Sunset Golfing Society first leg which follows Friday’s curtain-raiser at the century old Mombasa Golf Club course.

At stake at Nyali will be a good list if prizes for club members as well as Sunset members, courtesy of the sponsors which include Stanbic Bank, Liberty Kenya (Liberty Life and Heritage Insurance), Tysons, Riley Falcon Security, VIP Hotel, AAR Healthcare and Clinics, Jibu Water and individual Sunset members.

Going for the top prize among club members will be the long hitter William Kaguta who has been picking up the gross titles in most of the events played at Nyali.

He will face Omar Kaingu Lewa, Liban Roba, Simon Karemu and club captain Dinesh Sasan among many others.

It will however be anybody’s title for the Sunset members, those the Nyali based members had a slight home course advantage.

At the par 72 Karen Country Club course, over 200 players were drawn for the seventh leg of the 2023 NCBA Golf Series, where the winners of the overall gross, men's category, women's category, and juniors category will earn their places to compete in the highly anticipated Grand Finale.

This event follows the recently concluded sixth leg, held at Vet Lab Sports Club, which saw an impressive field of 252 golfers battling it out for top honours.

Junior Maina Iraki, playing off handicap six, produced a remarkable talent and skill to emerge as the overall gross winner of the tournament with an impressive score of 76 gross.

Speaking ahead of the Karen event, John Gachora, NCBA Group Managing Director expressed his excitement, stating: "We are thrilled to be heading back to Karen Country Club for the 7th leg of the NCBA Golf Series."

"Karen Country Club has a rich history and renowned golfing facilities, making it the perfect setting for this tournament."