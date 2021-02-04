KAGC series moves to Nyeri

Kenya’s elite amateur golfers swing back to action in the 2021 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series after a one week break.

The nine-hole Nyeri Golf Club course in Nyeri County is where the action will be this weekend.

A field of 100 players was drawn to battle it out for KAGC series points in the 36-hole two-day Mt Kenya Championship that will mark its 69th year.

This year’s event had attracted over 140 players though the organisers had to reduce the field to those playing off handicap 13 or better.

It will be the first national event to be played under the newly introduced World Handicap System (WHS), which starts officially on Friday.

Leading the elite golfers in search of the Mt Kenya Championship trophy, will be Kiambu Golf Club’s Michael Karanga, who beat a star field at Sigona Golf Club a week ago to claim the season opener in the series, the Sigona Bowl tournament.

However, a number of top ranked amateur players in the country will miss this weekend’s action in Nyeri.

They include Kenya Amateur Stroke play champion Jay Sandhu of Royal, Match Play champion Issac Makokha, Nyali’s Adel Balala, Mutahi Kibugu, and Njoroge Kibugu.

Both Sandhu and Makokha are preparing for the 2021 Magical Kenya Open, while Balala and the Kibugu brothers, Mutahi and Njoroge, are away in South Africa for a number of national events including the South Africa Stroke Play championship.

In their absence, Karanga is likely to face Nanyuki Sports Club’s Peter Rimui (inset), Railway’s John Lejirmah, Simon Njogu from the Great Rift Golf Resort, and Uganda’s top player Joseph Chinywaai.

Meanwhile, it’s a big celebration at the Kenya Railway Golf Club this weekend as the nine-hole course, right in the middle of the Nairobi City, hosts the 2020 Chairman’s Prize (Captain Joe Kehara) tournament sponsored by NCBA, KRC, FTC and friends of the chairman.

The first round will he held on Friday with over 100 players in action.

The course at Railway is in an excellent condition and some interesting scores are anticipated during the weekend.

Elsewhere, Vet Lab Sports Club vice chairman Mary Mungai is hosting the Year Opener that has been generously sponsored by Amref Flying Doctors, KenyaRe, and Brinks Security.

The event has attracted a big field of over 200 players including the club’s leading amateurs as well as guests of the vice chairman.

