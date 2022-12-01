KAGC Series heads to Royal Nairobi Golf Club

The chase for points in the 2022 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series returns to Nairobi this weekend at Royal Nairobi Golf Club for the 54-hole Uhuru Shield.

Coming after the Nandi Bears Open Shield in Nandi County where the on-form John Lejirmah from Kenya Railway Golf Club clinched the Shield, this year’s Uhuru Shield has attracted a small field of 57 players drawn from various clubs in the country.

Being a World Amateur Ranking event, most of the leading amateurs have entered to battle it out for the WAR and the KAGC Order of Merit points where Lejirmah leads the hunt.

Related Nduva wins third leg of Safari Tour at Vipingo Golf

He is among those drawn at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course, the oldest in the country where the first round is set for Friday from noon.

Others chasing some points in order to qualify for next year’s Magical Kenya Open include Muthaiga’s Jay Sandhu, who will be at a familiar grounds having started his golfing career there.

The field also includes Limuru’s Dennis Maara, Kenya based Ugandan amateur Michael Alunga, Vet Lab’s Isaac Makokha, Carl Wambasi and Steve Orinda, Muthaiga’s Daniel Kiragu and Golf Park’s Sammy Mulama.

From Royal, the leading amateurs will be heading down to Nyali Golf and Country Club next weekend for the Nyali Open, which is the grand finale of the KAGC series where the country’s leading amateur will be announced.

Elsewhere at the Thika Sports Club, the Nairobi District Captain’s League champions will be hosting the Chairman’s Prize sponsored by Ruiru based Dashui Water Drillers limited, Davis and Shirtliff.

There are other corporates that have also agreed to support the outgoing chairman Edward Nyamu. They include EABL, Ketepa, Lucozade Energy, Fidelity Insurance, Ananas Mall, Medicell, Dove, Ribena, Safari Park Casino, and Giant Millers.

Over 250 players were listed to play in the event which starts Friday with a curtain-raiser, though the main event will be on Saturday.

Thika Sports Club is celebrating its 100th anniversary this month and has lined-up a number of activities including Spartans golf day next weekend to celebrate their victory in the Nairobi District League.

The par 72 Thika course is currently in its best condition and some interesting scores are expected.

Other Chairman’s prizes will be at Kiambu and Vet Lab, while Railway will host the Lady Captain’s Prize and Kakamega will be the day for the Captain’s prize.