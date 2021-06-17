KAGC series heads to Nakuru

Kiambu Golf Club's Michael Karanga

Sigona bowl champion Michael Karanga shows off his title at Sigona Golf Club on January 24, 2021. Kiambu Golf Club’s Karanga is among those drawn at Muthaiga where he will be seeking his third straight victory in the KAGC series. 

Photo credit: Larry Ngala | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • This is the first Kenya Golf Union (KGU) sanctioned tournament since the resumption golfing activities in the country
  • Leading the field to this challenging and hilly course just below the Menengai hills, will be Kiambu Golf Club’s Michael Karanga
  • As usual, two rounds will be played on Saturday morning and afternoon, with the third and final round to take place on Sunday morning

The hunt for points in the 2021 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series resumes this weekend with the 54-hole Coronation Cup and Bendor trophy at the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course in Nakuru County.

