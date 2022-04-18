Kaburu and co. win John Walker Series in Kiambu

The quartet of Peter Kaburu, Henry Ruhohi, Peter Njuguna and Lucy Gichimbiri jointly scored a remarkable 119 points to clinch the 15th leg of the Johnnie Walker Golf Series at the Kiambu Golf Club on Saturday.

Claiming the second position was the team of Michael Karuga, George Kuria, Michael Karanja, and Alex Mukui, who hit a combined score of 110 points, three more than the team of leading golfer Michael Karanga, Michael Nyangi, Caesar Mugo and Ken Mwaura, who managed a total of 107 points to claim the third position.

In other results, handicap 13 Johnstone Kimanzi beat Joseph Muchigi on countback to claim the men’s category title having carded 39 points.

In the ladies’ category, Kiambu Golf Club Lady Captain Jane Kanyi’s 37 points were enough for her to claim the top spot ahead of Susan Kanyora who carded 33 points to claim the first runner-up spot.

In the Nines, Peter Kahuho carded 21 points to win the first nine on the day, while Anthony Githegi scored 21 points to win the second nine.

In the longest drive challenge, Joyce Wanjiru and Peter Waiharo were the stars in the Men’s and Ladies’ categories respectively, while Ndiga Kithae picked up the plaudits for the nearest to pin challenge.

The top three winning teams now join the list of players that will proceed to the next round of the series dubbed the Eagles Round that will be played at Muthaiga Golf Club in May.

At Muthaiga, the winners will qualify for the Series’ Grand Finale to be played at Karen Country Club where a fully paid trip to the iconic Gleneagles Golf Course in Scotland will be up for grabs.

So far, a total of 45 teams have now qualified to play in the next round following previous events held across the country.