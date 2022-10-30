Junior golfers head to UAE for Nick Faldo Series

Kenya's junior team left the country for United Arab Emirates ahead of the 2022 Sir Nick Faldo Series Europe Grand finale that tees off Monday morning at the Al Ain Equstrian, Shooting and Golf Clib in Abu Dhabi.

Daniel Kiragu of Muthaiga, Vet Lab’s Krish Shah and Golf Park’s Faith Ontune held their final training at Muthaiga Golf Club under coach John Van Liefland on Saturday before departing for the event in the company of Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) President Regina Gachora.

This is the first time Kenya is sending a team to the popular world junior golf series. Coach Van Liefland said the players, who were to link up in Abu Dhabi with the fourth player Channelle Wangari, who left on Friday, had good preparations and are ready for the tournament.

“We have been working on a short game (chip and putt) as we did not have enough time to try and make some significant changes like driving swing and so on. But I am confident these juniors are up to the task," said the coach.

The Faldo Series Europe Grand Finale supported by The R&A, DP World Tour, Ladies European Tour and ASM Scholarships, the Faldo Series Europe Grand Final will be hosted by legendary professional golfer Sir Nick Faldo.

The Europe Grand Finale will bring together more than 70 players from Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

Results will count towards the World Amateur Golf Ranking and Sir Nick will invite the champion in each age-category (two boys and two girls) to compete at the 2023 Asia Grand Final next Spring over the Faldo Designed course Laguna Lang Co, Vietnam.

Sir Nick will also arrange for the overall boy and girl champion to play in a professional Tour event.

Six-time Major winner Nick Faldo will also pass on his advice and experience from over 40 years of playing at the highest level.