Junior golfers get tips from pros at Vipingo

Sixteen junior golfers from Vipingo’s Future Hope Montessori School attended a golf clinic on the sidelines of the 2023 Magical Kenya Ladies Open at Vipingo Ridge’s PGA Baobab Golf Academy in Kilifi County.

The clinic was sponsored by Safaricom’s M-Pesa Global Pay, in partnership with the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF), as part of their commitment to growing the game in Kenya.

During the clinic, a team of Ladies European Tour professionals and Kenya’s star players took the time to engage with the young aspiring golfers, training them on various aspects of the sport such as swing techniques.

Among the international professionals were Alexandra Swayne, Vani Kapoor, Laura Beveridge and Pasqualla Coffa alongside Kenya’s Naomi Wafula, Mercy Nyanchama, Chanelle Wangari, Jacqueline Walter and Nancy Wairimu.

Others included Sophie Stone, Tobias Lehmann, Arnaund Serie, and Eleanor Skoog.

The young golfers, under the auspices of the Vipingo Village Fund, were each taken through a one-on-one skills session, and enjoyed some entertainment as the Pros displayed their favourite trick shots.

The Vipingo Village Fund is a grassroots initiative supported by Vipingo Ridge as part of a Corporate Social Responsibility campaign to find and nurture the next generation of Kenyan golf talent through weekly lessons at the PGA Academy.

"The young golfers of today are the future of our sport. These clinics provide an invaluable opportunity for them to learn from the best and develop the skills they need to succeed in golf and in life. We are grateful to our partners for making this happen as it will go a long way in ensuring the juniors’ talents are nurtured," said Vipingo Ridge’s Director of Golf, Saleem Haji

Junior Golf Foundation President Regina Gachora said: “These are juniors who have never had a chance to play golf and today have had the opportunity to meet and interact with some of the best female golfers in the world who taught them the basics about the game of golf. As JGF, we are delighted for this opportunity given to us by Vipingo Ridge and Safaricom.”

On his part, Safaricom’s Michael Mutiga, Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer said that the clinic was part of the company’s commitment to supporting the development of golf in Kenya.

"We at Safaricom believe in transforming lives as part of our purpose as an organisation. Golf for us is something we want to ensure is inclusive and that more Kenyans are given the opportunity to play the game going forward.

We are therefore proud to support the development of golf in Kenya, and we believe that this clinic will go a long way in equipping young golfers with the skills they need to succeed."

Commenting on the training, Kenya’s Naomi Wafula said: "Training the next generation of golfers is a responsibility and privilege. Seeing the joy and progress of these junior golfers drives me to continue to pass on my knowledge and experience.