Junior golfers for Rome and South Africa tourneys named

The US Kids Golf International Qualifier Director for Africa, Nicholas Geerts has finally released the names of the junior golfers who qualified to play in both the Rome Classic and those Big 5 South African Open.

The juniors qualified for the two international events during the NCBA golf series junior tournament at the par 72 Karen Country Club two weeks ago which was the first of a two junior events included in the 2021 NCBA country-wide golf series.

Then, Geerts had said that the players to be selected for the two events were those who had displayed talent and won top honours in their various categories.

Those heading to Rome for the Rome Classic from October 9 to 10, are Agamjot Kaur, Chloe Cherono, Kanana Muthomi, Ashley Gachora, Javier Maroko, Mwathi Gicheru, Shashwat Harish, Ishan Samani, Junaid Manji, Lee Kimathi, Trevor Ngotho and Krish Beiju.

For the South Africa trip in April next year will be Zayn Bhatti, Arran das Gupta, Javier Maroko, Shuhan Peng, Jordan van Rooyen (Ug), Adam Nesbitt, Jayden Maroko, Aidan Gachora, Justin Ngeera, Mwathi Gicheru, Andrew Gathere, Mitantsh Thacker, Shashwat Harish, Hetansh Shah, Nathan Mwangi, Kimani Gicheru and Junaid Manji.

Others who will play in the South Africa event are Ishan Samani, Lee Kimathi, Trevor Ngotho, Krish Beju, Mikael Kihara, Mathew Kiping'or, Aarna Mengi, Ashley Gachora, Brianna Ngechu, Kanana Muthomi, Chloe Cherono, Aaliyah Murray, Bianca Ngechu, and Agamjot Kaur.

Speaking during the NCBA junior event at Karen Country Club, Geerts had said he was encouraged by the showcase of talent at the two-day event, noting that there is a bright future for the sport in the country.

“I am extremely impressed by the golf I have seen here today over the last two days. The level of golf has really improved among the junior players and goes to confirm that there’s progress in the development of the sport in the country.”

NCBA Group Chief of Staff, Louisa Wandabwa, said that adding the event to the NCBA Golf Series calendar was a natural fit.

“Increasingly, we see the junior golf series as an opportunity for us to invest, not only in the current game of golf, but also in the future game of golf to inspire greatness. The opportunity for these junior golfers to play at either Rome or South Africa after excelling at this event proves to the juniors that regardless of where they are from, if they have talent and continue to invest in the skill, they can play on the world stage.”