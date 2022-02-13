Junior golfers benefit from clinic in Vipingo

Naomi Wafula

Ladies European Tour professionals Saleem Haji, Vipingo Ridge Golf Director and amateur Kenyan player Naomi Wafula at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open at Vipingo Ridge on February 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • On his part, Vipingo Ridge Chairman, Alastair Cavenagh, said: "We are glad to have hosted this golf clinic today in partnership with Safaricom as part of the Magical Kenya Ladies Open activities.
  • It was an important experience for the young golfers as they got a chance to interact with some of the world's best lady golfers and got to learn from them, not only on matters golf but also some important life values associated with the sport."

Twenty junior golfers on Saturday attended a golf clinic conducted by four of the visiting Ladies European Tour professionals and Kenyan leading amateur Naomi Wafula at the ongoing Magical Kenya Ladies Open at Vipingo Ridge’s Baobab Course in Kilifi County.

