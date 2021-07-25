Mwangi shows little respect for seniors to win NCBA series at Karen

Twelve-year-old junior golfer, Nathan Mwangi, stunned a field of 176 at the par 72 Karen Country Club course during the weekend’s ninth leg of the 2021 NCBA golf series, to claim the overall title.

Mwangi, a son of Karen golfer Nelson Ndegwa, playing off handicap 28 and in the company of Philip Wahome, Samuel Gatura and Gary Asige, produced six pars, seven bogeys and five double-bogeys, for his excellent 47 points.

Mwangi, made history by becoming the youngest player to emerge as an overall winner in the Series which qualified him to play in the grand finale to be played at the same venue in December.

His victory also qualifies him an automatic entry in one of the two NCBA junior events whose first one will take place from August 23 to 24 at the same venue.

His outstanding performance saw him claim the overall win, by beating Ken Ombati by a big margin of five points.

Ombati had carded 42 points and was sure of claiming the overall title until Mwangi handed in his card. Ombati however took the men’s first prize, while in addition to the overall title, Mwangi also took home the juniors prize.

In the ladies' category, Akinyi Gitonga claimed top honours on countback after carding a round of 38 points, ahead of Louisa Gitau, who settled for the runners-up prize.

Claiming top honours in the nines were Kithinji Kiragu, who won best first nine on countback with 22 points, and Richard Thande, who claimed the second nine with 24 points.

In the subsidiary category, Ronald Mwenesi was crowned the longest drive winner in the men's category, while Louisa Gitau claimed her second award of the day in the ladies longest drive event.

George Ndegwa won the nearest-to-the-pin award, while NCBA's Digital Business Chief Operating officer, James Mugo, was crowned staff winner with 37 points.

Speaking after the event, Mwangi said he looks forward to defending his win next year when the Series returns to the Karen Country Club.

"I am honoured to be receiving this award. I thank the sponsor for this event as well as my four-ball for their encouragement and company. I hope to come and defend my title next year," he said.

At the same event, Karen Country Club Captain, Gilbert Maina, said: "Karen is a championship course having hosted several European Tour events. It is one of Africa's top-rated courses and therefore is a privilege to host a brand like NCBA for this Series."

Commenting on the event, NCBA Group Director for Retail Banking, Tirus Mwithiga, said:

"We had over 170 players here today, and collectively we have seen excellent turnouts in every one of the events that we have held, and so we are pleased about how today has gone.

"Karen is a club that we have been associated with for many years; we are pleased with the way they welcome us. Today we had our Series here, which will be followed by a junior tournament later on in August and then the grand finale in December."

Commenting on the forthcoming Junior Tournament in August, Mwithiga said the format would include a golf clinic for juniors, followed by a junior golf tournament at the Karen Country Club.

"We have invited juniors across Kenya to participate at the event. They will receive some training through a golf clinic while those already playing will have some competition to participate and measure their skills against others. The idea is to encourage our juniors to take up the sport with the hope that someday, one of our own will win the global events which are held here in Kenya," he said.

He encouraged golf clubs to make more provisions for junior golfers to play to nurture their skills early.