Junior golfer Muraya wins Nakuru leg of NCBA Series

Twenty-year-old Kenneth Muraya from Nakuru Golf Club carded an excellent round of 39 points during his club’s leg of the 2022 NCBA Golf Series on Saturday to claim the win in the Division One category.

He becomes the first junior golfer to claim the category win in the Series, joining an illustrious list of juniors from last year’s Series who have recorded a similar feat.

Playing off handicap 11, Muraya carded 18 points on the first nine to combine with 21 on the back nine to clinch the category win on countback, ahead of club mate David Kiiru, playing off handicap six, who finished second with a similar points haul.

Kiiru, who won the Nakuru leg of the NCBA Golf Series last year, carded 19 and 20 points on the first and second nine respectively.

Muraya thanked NCBA for the opportunity to take part in the Series, saying he looks forward to playing at the Series grand finale.

“The NCBA Golf Series has the objective of growing and supporting the sport not only for adults, but also for our juniors. We will continue to provide a platform for junior golfers to develop their skills and qualify to compete at international events,” he said.

In the second division, Gurtej Sahota – playing off handicap 20 - claimed the win in the category having carded a round of 39 points. His score was a shot better than handicap 22 Robert Obondy, who finished runner-up in the category.

In the first nine, Gurtej carded 23 to combine with a second nine score of 16 points, while Robert carded 18 on the first nine to combine with 20 points from the second nine to finish the round with 38 points.

Among the lady golfers, Susan Ikua, playing off handicap 25 - and who was the 2021 NCBA Golf Series lady winner at the Nakuru leg, emerged the winner having carded 34 points courtesy of first and second nine scores of 16 and 18 points respectively.

In the Junior golfers’ category, 11-year-old Peter Gathogo, playing off handicap 28, was crowned the winner with 35 points.

With his win, he joins Susan, Gurtej and Kenneth in securing a slot to play at the Series grand finale which will be held later in the year. The top four finishers at the grand finale will win an all-expenses paid trip to the Fan Court Golf Estate in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Luther Kamau emerged the gross winner having carded a round of 33 points courtesy of first and second nine scores of 16 and 17 points respectively.

Among the seniors, Njuguna Njoka, who played off handicap five, was crowned the winner in the category after he finished his round with 30 points.

Among the guests, Chege Macharia from Nyahururu Sports Club – who played off handicap 15 - was crowned the category winner after closing his round with 39 points courtesy of a first nine score of 21 points and second nine score of 18 points.

In the nines, Kiprotich Kemboi and Wesley Kihumba were first and second nine winners respectively.

Speaking at the prize giving event, Stephen Gakuya, NCBA Group’s Deputy Director for Business Banking, thanked the golfers for making the event a success, adding that the Series continues to confirm Kenya’s golfing potential.

“This series has so far seen incredible achievements from many golfers. We have seen some very intense competition that shows great promise for the future of our sport across Kenya,” he said.

The Series now moves to the Great Rift Valley Lodge and Golf Resort on June 4 for its sixth leg.

Johnnie Walker Golf Series

At Karen Country Club, the Kericho team of Erick Mutai, Julius Rono, Patrick Cheruiyot and Patrick Langat were crowned champions of the 2022 Johnnie Walker Golf Series.

The quartet posted a remarkable 111 points to floor a strong field of 100 top amateur golfers from across the country who participated in the Series’ Grand Finale on Friday at the par 72 Karen Country Club course.

For their efforts, the team clinched the tournament’s overall prize – an all-expenses-paid trip to visit and play at the iconic Gleneagles Golf Course in Scotland.

The team fended off the challenge of Nakuru Golf Club’s team of Kuljit Sahota, Wahu Nyairo, Sajil Shah and Rahul Mesuria who came in second after scoring 110 points.

Coming in third was Nyanza Club’s team of Griffins Owino, Julius Omollo, David Omollo and Elizabeth Akinyi, who returned a score of 108 points, beating Vet Lab Sports Club’s team of Priscilla Karobia, Esther Chumo, Cleopas Bor and Mark Karobia on countback having produced similar score.

In the individual categories, Shadrack Ng’etich and Rose Mambo were the stars in the Longest Drive challenge in the men and Ladies categories respectively, while Anthony Mulinge clinched the Nearest to the Pin prize.

Meanwhile, Racheal Ndei from Vet Lab posted 41 points to win the Guest Prize, beating second-placed Louisa Gitau who scored 38 points.

Speaking during the tournament, KBL Managing Director John Musunga noted that the company had achieved its objectives.

“Today’s event marks an incredibly proud moment for all of us at KBL as it is a culmination of a journey that we started in November last year when we commenced this Series. That series has been one of the most exciting and challenging tournaments. We saw some incredible golfers participating, and there were some very tough competitors out there and tough courses which made this a very special tournament,” said Musunga.

At Njoro Country Club, Limuru’s Dennis Maara beat John Kamais of Nakuru 1-up in the final match to claim this year’s Ronald Marshall Tournament, which was marking its second year as a Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series.

Before the final, Maara had beaten Godfrey Karioki 1-up, while Kamais has scored an upset 2-up victory against Kenya Amateur Match Play champion John Lejirimah. Lejirmah later beat Karioki in the third and fourth play-off.

Summarised results of the weekend golf round-up;

At Kericho; Tea up with Stanbic Bank Golf tournament; Overall Winner Josphat Kosgei 40 points, Felix Maiyo 39, cb Onesmus Maritim 39, Job Kaibei 39, Dorcas Bett 38, Staff male winner - Edwin Mucai 29, Staff female winner- Janet Kabiru 17, Tea-up male winner - Ben Rotich 37,

Tea-up female winner - Cherotich Murgor 26, Men's winner - Ken Biegon – 38. Lady winner - Risper Miting 37, Junior winner - Cecil Too 27 points

At Machakos; KDFGA Captain’s Prize; Winner (Member) Nderitu Macharia 42, David Mwangangi 40, Moi Lemoshira 40. KDF Winner- P. Odhiambo 34, cb Major F. Lajah, Lt. Col Mulwa 32, Brig Githaiga 31. Guest Winner- Joseph Waigwa 38, cb John Nderitu. Lady Winner- Florence Riungu 41, Mary Muema 40, Nines: Collins Kaloki 21, Rehema Okal 22.

At Vet Lab; Tilley Rose Bowl Finals & SubsidiarySponsored by: Johnnie Walker, Eye Modes Ltd; Overall Winner: Ephraim Mugisha & Jack Mureithi beat Godwin Karuga & Adam Nyaga 2Up in the Match Play finals. Subsidiary Winner: Patrick Matu 44 pts, Henry Kamuti 43, Lee Njoroge 41pts.