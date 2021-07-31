Junior golfer sets up art exhibition at Muthaiga

Muthaiga Golf Club chairman Ronald Meru (left) with junior golfer Bijen Gudka

Muthaiga Golf Club chairman Ronald Meru (left) with junior golfer Bijen Gudka during the launch of her art exhibition at the club on July 20, 2021. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Gudka said, both golf and arts, are very exclusive disciplines on their own but also have similarities
  • All the proceeds of her artwork will go towards assisting junior golfers at Muthaiga where she started playing golf alongside her brother Tanish Gudka
  • She thanked club pro and her coach Nelson Mudanyi who she says gave her thoughts a direction and has been supportive. 

For the very first time two contrary but interesting fields, golf and arts, came face to face at Muthaiga Golf Club, Kenya’s home of golf, last Tuesday courtesy of a 22-year-old student at the United States International University (USIU) Nairobi, Bijen Gudka.

