Junior golfer sets up art exhibition at Muthaiga

For the very first time two contrary but interesting fields, golf and arts, came face to face at Muthaiga Golf Club, Kenya’s home of golf, last Tuesday courtesy of a 22-year-old student at the United States International University (USIU) Nairobi, Bijen Gudka.

A junior golfer at Muthaiga, the talented Gudka who is pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in International Business Administration at USIU decided to introduce her art work in a colourful exhibition at her home club officially opened by club Chairman Ronald Meru, for a number of reasons.

Gudka said, both golf and arts, are very exclusive disciplines on their own but also have similarities.

“As much as one's grip over the clubs is important in golf, the same applies for one's grip of the paintbrush while painting. A good grip and follow-through gives birth to phenomenal shots on the course and beautiful paintings on the canvas,’’ said Gudka during the launch of the exhibition.

She says the game of golf acts as a catalyst to open people to new ideas and such is the art exhibition being done at Muthaiga Golf Club for the very first time. The other reason, is that all the proceeds of her artwork will go towards assisting junior golfers at Muthaiga where she started playing golf alongside her brother Tanish Gudka.

Speaking during the exhibition which she presented through her company Busy Bees Art Studio, Gudka said her journey in arts begun a few years back when she was pursuing Art in high school at International School of Kenya.

“When I started, I did not know that this will lead me to be here today exhibiting. In two years of course work at High school, I was able to broaden my knowledge and familiarity with different techniques and learn the many details the art world offers,’’ said Gudka who sponsored a club-nite and a ladies medal event.

“My paintings comprise of a diverse collection in terms of sizes, themes, colours and cultures. These paintings include abstract, and semi-abstract works, some paintings relate to sports, games, animals and our different cultures. I make my paintings distinctive with the use of different textures and embellishments, to enhance the expression of the paintings.’’

“Doing this exhibition had been a thought for quite some time, and today it’s a dream come true to be standing here as we inaugurate this art exhibition. However, I couldn’t have brought this thought into action without the support and encouragement from my parents. This has always been very encouraging and this gave me more energy to work towards my goals."

She thanked club pro and her coach Nelson Mudanyi who she says gave her thoughts a direction and has been supportive.

Speaking before opening the exhibition, Club Chairman Ronald Meru said: “This is a premier art exhibition, one of a kind event that encompasses different art forms at its best. At this juncture, I would like to acknowledge our sponsor of the day, our very own Bijen Gudhka, a junior golfer, who through her Busy Bees Art Studio has honoured our club with it’s very first art gallery.

Meru said Bijen has generously offered to give a percentage of her proceeds from the sales of her painting towards supporting the Muthaiga Golf Club junior golf kitty.