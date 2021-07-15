Junior golf series returns

The annual Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) golf series, whose 2020 edition was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic, is back on the local golf scene, with the first leg in the 2021 series taking place at the par 72 Machakos Golf Club course this weekend.

At least 56 juniors drawn from as far away as Mombasa, will be in action in the event.

It is the first national junior golf event to be held at Machakos Golf Club. This is in line with JGF’s new policy of spreading the game to as many regions of the country as possible in order to create more interest, and at the same time support the Kenya Golf Union’s “Junior Golf Development Programme from the Grass roots”.

Over the years, most of the JGF golf series events have been hosted by clubs in Nairobi.

This weekend’s tournament is open to both boys and girls. Those with official handicaps (all ages) will play 18 holes. The non-handicap juniors aged 12 years and above will also play 18 holes while the non handicap juniors aged 11 years and under will play nine holes.

Royal Nairobi Golf Club is hosting a junior event which by yesterday had attracted a field of 132, including 80 from the club. The event is sponsored by Kenchic.

On the senior national golfing scene, the 99th Kenya Amateur Match Play Championship enters its knock-out stage today at Muthaiga Golf Club with 32 players, who qualified from the field of 96 players who had entered the 36-hole stroke play qualifying event on Thursday, expected to battle it out today from 7am.

The 16 winners will return to the course in the afternoon for the round of 16.

The two rounds final will take place on Sunday with the winner earning a place in the 2022 Magical Kenya Open.

Among those who were listed to play is defending champion Isaac Makokha of Vet Lab, Limuru’s Paul Muchangi, Kiambu’s Michael Karanga and Tanzania’s Victor Joseph.

Nyeri and Nanyuki golfers will be at Nanyuki Sports Club for the seventh and eighth legs of the NCBA golf series. The winners will join the winners from other legs during the grand finale in December.

The seventh leg will be staged at Nyeri Golf Club today before all the golfers move to Nanyuki for the eighth leg on Saturday. So far the series, which will also feature two junior events in August and December, has been staged at Thika, Vet Lab, Kitale, Sigona, Mombasa, and Nyali golf clubs.

The Windhoek International Pairs qualifying series moves to Karen this weekend.